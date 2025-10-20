3 Tools That Are Safe To Buy Used (And 3 You Never Should)

Building your personal tool collection is a great way to break into both specialty crafts and home DIY, but some tools have a tendency to run on the expensive side. Fortunately, there are plenty of great tools available on the used market that work just as well as the brand-new ones you find on hardware store shelves. Plus, you can get a lot of them for just a fraction of the price. Nearby garage sales, thrift stores, and local online markets such as Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace might hold a wealth of immaculate tools that you can find for pennies on the dollar, but you need to know what to look for.

Most of the simplest tools are designed to be sturdy and stand up to abuse for a long time without losing their functionality. Because of this, there are a lot of them out there that you can buy used without needing to worry too much about their condition. These kinds of tools usually don't have too many moving parts and are easy to inspect on site. A simple spot check for rust, cracks, and broken pieces, and you're off to the races.

That said, there are also a lot of other, more complex tools out there that are significantly riskier to purchase second-hand. These are usually products with a lot of moving parts, or ones where your safety relies on the certainty of the item's structural integrity. These are generally best avoided, particularly as the damage might be hidden somewhere you can't see. There are plenty of tool brands that are known for maintaining resale value and quality. However, it's also worth looking at the types of tools that are out there and considering which of them are safe to buy used and which are not.