The Risk With Buying 'Used: Like New' Tools On Amazon
Buying used tools can be a solid way to get your hands on high-quality products for a reduced fee. Additionally, there are a number of ways you can search for used tools, making it a versatile method for building a professional toolkit on a budget. One used tool shopping tactic that may be worth investigating is Amazon's resale program. That's right, Amazon, the same company known for its vast online marketplace and relatively quick shipping times, also allows you to shop for used items on its site.
The Amazon Resale program, formerly known as Amazon Warehouse, covers everything from computers and technology to kitchen goods and even a vast selection of tools. The products in this program are categorized as used: like new, used: very good, used: good, used: acceptable, and used: as is. Considering that these devices can come with decent discounts, depending on the condition, the program can be attractive for budget-minded shoppers. The used: like new label could be particularly alluring, especially if the price is far less than a new model.
However, even like new products do carry a risk: namely, you can never be exactly sure of the product's condition before buying. Additionally, based on our research, there aren't always significant price differences between new and used: like new tools. You can, of course, send back any tools bought through this program if they arrive defective or damaged. However, for a potential savings of a few bucks, the risk may outweigh the possible rewards. If you're interested in learning more about how the Amazon Resale program works and what some users have to say about their experience, stick around. Here's a deeper explanation of the risk with buying used: like new tools on Amazon.
At the end of the day, used tools are still a slight gamble
Amazon describes used: like new tools as being in perfect functioning condition with all of their essential accessories and parts but with potentially damaged packaging. These tools can be used, open-box, or returned items and come with standard Amazon benefits, like returns and customer service.
While used: like new tools do typically come with a discounted price, the difference was largely negligible for many of the products we checked. For example, a new DeWalt Cordless Screwdriver with FLEXDRIVE costs $88.37. However, the used: like new version costs $83.09. That isn't the case for every used: like new tool that you can find in the program. For instance, you can buy a new Craftsman V20 MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Set for $144.53 normally, while a used: like new version costs $95.04. That said, remember that not every product will come with a substantial price difference.
Regarding that risk we covered above, the biggest thing to know is that these products can still arrive in damaged condition. Even though they're labeled as "like new," mistakes happen and you could still get a dud. However, you can always return the products. And when it comes to user experience, most Amazon Resale program shoppers appear pleased with their purchases. One user claimed to shop with Amazon Resale regularly and said, "I buy stuff from Amazon [Resale] all the time. 90% of the time the tool is like new. Maybe packaging is damaged or something. 10% of the time there's something broken and I end up returning it." Another commented on the practicality of the program, saying, "I almost always buy Amazon [Resale] if it's available. You can always return if there's something about the item you don't like."
What about Amazon Renewed tools?
When it comes to shopping for used tools on Amazon, it's important to note that the Amazon Resale program isn't your only option. Amazon Renewed is another program that works similarly, but with a few differences. While Amazon Resale products are frequently returned and open-box items that undergo an inspection process, Amazon Renewed products are largely refurbished. That means they've gone through a testing and inspection process to determine their quality. These items may come in original or new packaging, and they can come with original accessories or other compatible versions. Amazon Renewed products are classified into three categories: premium or excellent, good, and acceptable. As is the case with Amazon Resale items, if you're not happy with your Amazon Renewed purchase, you can return or exchange it.
Price differences between renewed and new items follow a similar pattern to the Resale items discussed above. For example, a renewed DeWalt Cordless Circular Saw goes for $139.99, while a new model costs $158.99. The biggest difference between the Amazon Resale and the Amazon Renewed programs is your ability to see the item's condition before buying. You can shop the Amazon Resale program and specifically select a used: like new item. However, renewed products do not include the condition rating in the description. That means that Amazon Renewed items can represent more of a gamble than Resale products, though you do still have the option of returning the tool if you're not happy, which can help alleviate some of the risk.