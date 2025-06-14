What To Look For When Buying Used Woodworking Tools (And Where To Get Them)

Woodworking can be an expensive hobby. The cost of lumber is already bad enough, but the price tags on new tools can be downright harrowing. This is why many new and veteran carpenters are always on the lookout for a good bargain, and one of the best ways to get quality tools at a good price is to buy used. If you have a little patience and an eye for quality, buying used can get you great gear for even less than what you would have to spend on the budget brands. Carpentry tools and equipment aren't usually all that fragile. They're built with durability in mind, so they can last a really long time if they're properly cared for and maintained.

I've been a carpenter for the better part of a decade, and several of the tools populating my work shed have been purchased second-hand. Not only is this a great way to get tools on the cheap, but it also gives a second life to perfectly serviceable equipment that might otherwise be thrown away. There are certain risks with buying used tools, though, and I've found that there are a few things in particular that you'll want to keep an eye out for any time you find yourself looking to buy previously owned equipment. You'll want to be able to identify the quality and condition of the tools, as well as learn about some of the best places to get them.