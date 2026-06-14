13 Cool Home Depot Gadgets Under $25 That Deserve A Spot In Your Garage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you think about upgrading your garage, it's natural to assume that you need to spend large chunks of money on heavy machinery or high-end storage systems. However, a little bit of scrolling on the internet will show you that some of the absolute best and functional workspace upgrades do not require a massive budget. While there are several online storefronts that offer low-cost items for your garage, Home Depot has some lesser known gadgets that provide high utility, while costing less than a meal for two. The secret to a truly functional garage lies in these affordable, everyday items that assist you with your DIY projects, keep your space organized, and solve real-life problems that one may encounter in the garage.

Apart from being a place to park your car, your garage can act as a workshop or even a 3D-printing hub depending on your hobbies and interests. So whether you're spending the weekend tackling home repairs or you're just tuning up that project vehicle you've been working on, having the right accessories in your garage makes all the difference. The products highlighted in this guide can help you be more efficient or make working in the garage simpler all without emptying your wallet. From motion-sensing lights for saving energy to diagnostic tools that can help you find faults in electronic devices, these affordable products prove that Home Depot has some exciting gadgets that you can pick up for under $25.