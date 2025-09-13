5 Home Depot Gadgets That Are Actually Worth Buying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A garage filled with tools can handle all sorts of demands. With a bench grinder in your arsenal, tackling lawn mower blade maintenance is relatively simple, for instance. Similarly, your power tool shelves support a range of building and renovating tasks that might dominate much of your weekend downtime. Whether you're an avid DIYer or just someone who likes to fall back on your own know-how and skills when something needs a repair or a bit of attention, tools are one of the most prominent features in any task. But the classic "tool" tends to focus on one aspect of the workshop, toolbox, or garage floor. Implements that are used in direct pursuit of a task's larger outcome fit this description: Your impact driver, insulated needle-nose pliers, or hacksaw, for example.

But there's another category of workplace implements that might be generalized as "gadgets." These are the testing tools, support accessories, specialized maintenance gear, and electrical items that help support your work. Mechanic's gadgets are a big deal, but these solutions run the gamut. This might be the digital tape measure that you use to quickly take measurements of a room when calculating the square footage for new carpeting, or an air compressor that underpins your use of air-powered tools. These five gadgets from Home Depot are game changers for pros and novice home maintainers alike who are seeking to make their job just a little easier. They have all received rave reviews from users, underscoring the performance you can expect from each.