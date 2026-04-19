Those Loose Batteries Sitting In A Drawer Could Be A Disaster Waiting To Happen

When you take the batteries out of a remote, wireless computer mouse, or even battery-operated string lights, it's not always easy to know exactly what to do with them. Some state governments and retailers say you're best off recycling them, so you're probably going to avoid throwing them straight in the nearest trash can.

However, actually finding a place to recycle them can be a pain, as you have to actually find an accessible drop-off location and find the time to take your old batteries all the way over there. So, there are good odds they just end up in your junk drawer or rolling around on your desk until you do something about them. This might apply to new batteries, too, if you're the type who removes them from the packaging and puts them straight into a drawer, waiting for the time they'll come in handy.

So, while it's perfectly understandable to have batteries in a drawer around at home, it is something you should be careful about. Much like those old smartphones you keep stored in a drawer, both single-use and rechargeable batteries can pose a fire risk. This can happen if they're ruptured, which usually happens if they get crushed, punctured, or damaged, but it also applies if the batteries are stored in a way that poses a risk of sparking. Sure, batteries don't seem easy to damage at first blush — you'll have noticed this if you've ever dropped a TV remote — but they could easily get damaged if they aren't stored well, and sparks might fly easier than you think.