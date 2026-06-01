7 Gas Cars That Get More MPG That The Honda Accord

It's easy to see why the Honda Accord is one of Honda's most successful cars, and among the bestselling midsize sedans of last year. It's consistently at or near the top of recommendation lists from big authorities like Car and Driver and Edmunds, and yes, even we're fans of it. The gas versions of the car are also fairly affordable, ranging up to roughly $32,000 before the hybrid powertrains take over in the lineup. The Accord is quiet, smooth, and decently fun to drive as well, making it a good all-rounder for most people.

However, Honda isn't making as many gas-only models these days. In 2026, the gas model only has two trim levels, and they're the two lowest trims. The hybrid powertrain has largely taken over the lineup, much like what Toyota did with the Camry. That means if you want a gas car, there's a real chance you might have to branch out from the Accord.

Since fuel prices are what they are, one of the most important metrics for shoppers is no doubt fuel economy. So, if you're looking for a car to cross-shop with the Accord, and you're wanting to keep fuel economy in mind, then you've come to the right place. The list below includes every sedan we could find that meets or exceeds the Honda Accord's 32 mpg (29 mpg city and 37 mpg highway) in fuel economy. It is worth nothing that all of these pale in comparison to the hybrid leaders in fuel economy.