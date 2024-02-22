Every Generation Of The Volkswagen Jetta Ranked, Slowest To Fastest

One could argue that Volkswagen's Jetta is an unsung hero in the automaker's lineup. It's not the first model you think of when you see a "VW" emblem, but it's one of the brand's best-selling vehicles and has stuck it to competitors in the compact-sedan class on more than one occasion over the past 45 years. The Jetta launched nearly half a century ago, making it not just one of Volkswagen's longest-running production cars, but one of the longest-running models in history. Even in its sportiest trim, almost nothing gives away that the Jetta GLI has legs, leading many to refer to it as a "Golf GTi for grownups."

Jetta owners get more trunk and cabin space than the hot-hatch platform it's based on, have the option of a GTi engine, and will never be mistaken for boy racers. You'll smoke it if you pull up next to a current-generation Honda Civic Si at the lights in a Jetta GLI. However, with seven generations, a few facelifts, and many powertrain options over the years, the question remains, "What are the fastest Jettas?"

Quarter-mile time inconsistencies and governor-limited top speeds mean we'll base this list on each generation's ability to get from zero to 60 mph.