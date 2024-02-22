Every Generation Of The Volkswagen Jetta Ranked, Slowest To Fastest
One could argue that Volkswagen's Jetta is an unsung hero in the automaker's lineup. It's not the first model you think of when you see a "VW" emblem, but it's one of the brand's best-selling vehicles and has stuck it to competitors in the compact-sedan class on more than one occasion over the past 45 years. The Jetta launched nearly half a century ago, making it not just one of Volkswagen's longest-running production cars, but one of the longest-running models in history. Even in its sportiest trim, almost nothing gives away that the Jetta GLI has legs, leading many to refer to it as a "Golf GTi for grownups."
Jetta owners get more trunk and cabin space than the hot-hatch platform it's based on, have the option of a GTi engine, and will never be mistaken for boy racers. You'll smoke it if you pull up next to a current-generation Honda Civic Si at the lights in a Jetta GLI. However, with seven generations, a few facelifts, and many powertrain options over the years, the question remains, "What are the fastest Jettas?"
Quarter-mile time inconsistencies and governor-limited top speeds mean we'll base this list on each generation's ability to get from zero to 60 mph.
8. Volkswagen Jetta 1600 GLS (1st gen)
The first generation of the Jetta launched in 1979 and ran until 1984. It'd be fair to say this model was somewhat of an afterthought and a way for Volkswagen to capitalize on the success of the Golf, which came out five years prior. Nevertheless, there were quite a few trim and engine options available, going from a 1.6-liter diesel that wouldn't pull you out of bed to the range-topping 1600 GLS.
The 1984 Jetta 1600 GLS used a 1.6-liter engine that produced 84 horsepower and 94 lb-ft of torque. It sent all its power to the front wheels via a five-speed manual transmission. This model could take its passengers to 60 mph in 11.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 103 mph. It's fair to say there are no astonishing numbers here, and even for the era, the top-spec Jetta was relatively slow. Although the A1 Jetta wouldn't set your hair alight, Volkswagen offered it in two- and four-door variants, both of which used the same angular design as the Golf and led most people to consider it a good-looking car. However, in a post-oil-crisis era, its 32.6 (combined) mpg fuel economy was arguably one of its best features.
7. Volkswagen Jetta GLI 16V (2nd gen)
The A1 Jetta was a success, but not a patch on the second generation, which was in production from 1985 until 1992. The A2 became one of the best-selling European cars in North America, and even outsold the Golf. Volkswagen made it more spacious and heavier than the previous generation, which gave the demographic what they wanted in the form of a more grown-up Golf. However, that's hardly the most exciting thing about the second-generation Jetta. This is the first time we got a real sports sedan version in the form of the 1987 GLI 16V.
The 1987 Jetta GLI 16V used a 1.8-liter engine, which sent 137 horsepower and 124 lb-ft of torque through its 5-speed transmission. All the extra power resulted in a huge jump in performance when compared to the previous generation, meaning GLI 16V could do 0-60 mph in just 8.3 seconds and topped out at a respectable 127 mph. This unit's induction noise, body-hugging Recaro seats, and analog nature lead some to hail it as the best GLI ever in terms of pure driving experience.
6. Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 (3rd gen)
The A3 Jetta ran from 1992 until 1998, and Volkswagen used the same formula that had made the second generation so popular: add weight and size. This formula could only work if the automaker had an engine that would keep the top-spec Jetta's performance figures relevant. Enter the VR6. The VR6 is one of Volkswagen's hallmark engines, providing all the raw power you could ask for in a sedan as compact as the Jetta. If you wanted to experience the power delivery of an offset V6 engine in a third-generation Jetta, you needed to get the GLX.
The 1997 Jetta GLX's 2.8-liter V6 pumped out 172 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 173 lb-ft of torque, resulting in a 0-60 mph time of 7.5 seconds. The GLX pulls to 139 mph and produces a beautifully distinctive engine note while doing so, thanks to the V6's 120-degree firing order. What makes the VR6 engine so interesting is that it was designed to be transversely mounded in FWD models, and to make this work, there needed to be an angle of just 15 degrees between the cylinder banks. This is much less than a conventional V6, and an example of Volkswagen engineering at its finest.
Fans of the Fast and Furious will remember the moment Jessie lost his father's third-generation 1995 Jetta at race wars.
5. Volkswagen Jetta GLI 1.8T (4th gen)
The fourth generation, produced from 1998-2005, is the one we think of when we hear the word "Jetta". This model veered away from looking like a Golf with a trunk for the first time, giving it a chance to step out of the shadows. The Jetta GLS 1.8T pips the third-generation to 60 mph, even with a one-liter engine capacity and two-cylinder disadvantage. The fourth-generation had a seven-year run, but it's the 2002 Jetta GLS 1.8T's speedometer will show 60 mph in just 7.1 seconds. This is all thanks to the turbocharged 1.8-liter DOHC 20-valve engine under its hood, which produces 180 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque. It's important to note that the GLS 1.8T got a performance boost in 2002, and pre-2002 models produced 150 horsepower and 155 lb-ft of torque.
This generation of the Jetta was arguably the most diverse, as it still offered Volkswagen's VR6 engine and even a four-wheel-drive version. Every bone in your body would probably tell you to opt for the 2.8-liter V6 model rather than the turbocharged 1.8-liter, but if you're looking for out-and-out speed, the latter engine is the one to go for. Much like the previous generation, the 2002 GLS 1.8T topped out at 139 mph.
4. Volkswagen Jetta GLS 2.0T (5th gen)
The fifth-generation Jetta is the next-fastest vehicle. This model was in production from 2005 to 2010, and the pick of the bunch is the GLI 2.0T. This trim used a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, which produced 200 horsepower at 5,100 rpm and 207 lb-ft of torque. If you paired this engine with Volkswagen's optional dual-clutch transmission, it sent the GLI 2.0T to 60 mph in just 6.9 seconds, though its top speed was governed to 127 mph.
The A5 Jetta was heavier than any model that'd come before, with a curb weight of 3,334 pounds. It also had a rounder, more bulbous shape that matched the Mk5 Golf, and it was the first model since 1992 that didn't offer a pairing with the VR6 engine. Needless to say, the fifth-generation Jetta underwhelmed audiences when it launched, although it came with a host of technical upgrades, including active head restraints, six airbags, and emergency brake assist.
The GLI 2.0T was the fastest fifth-generation Jetta, but it wasn't the coolest, as that award goes to the 2010 Jetta TDI Cup Edition. The TDI Cup Edition took a sluggish 8.8 seconds to hit 60 mph, but its 18-inch aluminum wheels, 236 lb-ft of torque, and stickier tires meant it was a hoot to drive. Its single-make-series TDI Cup body kit and plaid seats made it far more visually appealing than the mild-mannered GLI 2.0T.
3. Volkswagen Jetta GLI DSG (6th gen)
Enter the sixth-generation Jetta, which blurred the line between Volkswagen and Audi in terms of style. For many, that was a good thing after the middle-of-the-road fifth-generation's rounded design. This is also the first time a Jetta didn't sit on a repurposed Golf platform, for better or worse. The GLI 2.0T used the same engine as the GTi and is the model to get if you're after performance, thanks to its turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 motor. The 200 horsepower on tap and 207 lb-ft of torque, combined with the optional DSG transmission, got the GLI 2.0T to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds and helped it achieve a 15.1-second quarter mile time.
Volkswagen gave this model a facelift in 2014 and added 10 horsepower, but there's nothing to verify that this sent it to 60 mph with any notable improvement. The 2014 GLI 2.0T came with independent rear suspension, which was stiffer, and thus made for a better handling car. Even if it doesn't make much difference at road-legal speeds, we'd much rather have 210 horsepower on tap than 200.
2. Volkswagen Jetta GLI (2022-current)
No, your eyes don't deceive you. The 2023 Jetta GLI is the second-fastest model on this list. Technically, this is still the seventh-generation Jetta, but Volkswagen gave it a facelift in 2022. Unfortunately for gearheads, the facelift made it a tad slower to 60 mph than the pre-facelift model. Under the hood sits the turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 engine taken straight out of the Mk7 Golf GTi. This motor generally received great praise when it launched thanks to its 228 horsepower output at 5,000 rpm and 258 lb-ft of torque at just 1,500 rpm, meaning you should have ample power throughout the rev range.
The GTi's powerplant sends the Jetta to 60 mph in a not-too-shabby 6.1 seconds and helps it chew up a quarter mile in 14.6 seconds. To put this into perspective, it'll beat a 2024 Honda Civic Si to 60 by half a second, although, 228 horsepower is a considerable amount to send to the front wheels. However, this model uses an electronically controlled front differential, which helps keep things under control when the road begins to swerve.
1. Volkswagen Jetta GLI S DSG (2018-2022)
The fastest Jetta to hit the streets, by a considerable margin, is the pre-facelift seventh-generation Jetta GLI. Unlike the sixth-generation Jetta, this model returned to the Golf's highly praised modular MQB platform. The 2019 Jetta GLI features the 228-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter engine from the Golf GTi. This motor propels it from zero to 60 mph in just 5.6 seconds if it's paired with the optional dual-clutch transmission. Driving purists who prefer the manual transmission should be happy to know they'll hit 60 mph just 0.2 seconds after the DSG model, and save $800.
It should come as no surprise that this is also the fastest Jetta to cover a quarter-mile of asphalt, with the DSG trim doing so in just 14.1 seconds. Unfortunately, for those of you with private roads or who like to take trips on Germany's Autobahn, this model is governor-limited to 126 mph. The reason it's limited to a relatively low top speed has to do with the 130 mph-rated H-rated tires that come as standard. However, for anyone interested in converting their Jetta to a track car and removing the speed limiter, its top speed should be similar to a Golf GTi of the same year, which is about 155 mph.