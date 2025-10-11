Toyota Is Quietly Moving Away From The V6 Engine (And That's Not Surprising)

With so many major changes happening across the American auto industry in recent years, it's now Toyota that offers what's probably the most diverse vehicle lineup in America. It has everything from small, fuel-sipping hatchbacks like the Prius and Corolla to family minivans and full-size body-on-frame trucks and SUVs like the Tundra and Sequoia.

But despite its steadfast commitment to building sedans and compacts that other automakers have abandoned, and Toyota's more conservative approach toward EVs, the company has not been without major changes under the hood of its vehicles. Over the last few years, the once ubiquitous Toyota V6 engine has all but disappeared from the brand's lineup. At the time of writing, there just only two Toyota-badged vehicles that offer a V6 engine in America, the Tundra and Sequoia.

This major shift away from the tried and true V6 is by no means unique to Toyota. While Toyota hasn't clearly stated why it's phasing out the V6, the change follows other brands that have been replacing less fuel-efficient V6 engines with smaller displacement turbo or hybrid four-cylinder engines in an effort to reduce emissions and improve fuel economy.