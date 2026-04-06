5 Fuel-Efficient Cars In 2026 That Offer Over 50 MPG
Over the last month, gas prices have surged more than 35%, with the average regular price for a gallon hitting $4.00 as of late March 2026. Oil prices skyrocketed after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran, and with the conflict showing no signs of letting up, high prices are likely here to stay, at least for the time being. It's the first time since 2022 that the price of oil has exceeded $100 per barrel, and many Americans are already paying much more than $4 per gallon at their local pumps.
Gas prices fluctuate, of course, but purchasing a vehicle with good fuel efficiency is never going to be a bad idea. Not only does it have the potential to save you hundreds or maybe even thousands of dollars, but you're also helping to reduce air pollution and reducing our reliance on foreign oil. As of 2021, the average fuel efficiency for a light-duty vehicle (a car, truck, or SUV with a gross vehicle weight rating of under 8,500 lbs) hit an all-time high of 25.7 miles per gallon (MPG), but many vehicles do even better than that, with some even hitting 50 mpg or more. Many vehicles that meet that requirement are hybrid, so you may pay a bit more out of pocket, but you'll certainly notice the savings at the pump. Here are some of our favorites.
2026 Toyota Camry
The Toyota Camry, which has been a best-selling sedan for more than 20 years, became exclusively available as a hybrid starting with the 2025 model. The 2026 model boasts the same powertrain, pairing a 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder engine with the fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System. With a starting MSRP of $29,100, the Camry comes in well under the $49,000 price tag of an average new car.
The base LE model of the Camry has an EPA-estimated 50 mpg in the city and 49 mpg on the highway, for a combined rating of 50 mpg. That estimate drops on higher trims, with the top-tier XSE all-wheel drive model seeing 43 mpg in the city and on the highway, so if you want the best fuel-efficiency, stick with the entry-level trim.
Car and Driver gives the Camry high marks for its smooth powertrain and spacious and stylish interior. It's a good choice if you're on the hunt for a sedan that will easily fit your family, pets, or luggage, with the roomy trunk able to fit seven carry-on suitcases. It's also, of course, very fuel-efficient, easily topping other popular vehicles like the 2026 Honda Civic or the Nissan Sentra. It has a higher starting price than most competitors, however, and it's not the most athletic choice.
2026 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
The hybrid model of the 2026 Hyundai Elantra, which is also available with a traditional internal combustion engine, has an even lower starting price than the Toyota Camry, with the base model available with an MSRP of $25,450 at time of writing. The base model, which Hyundai has dubbed the Blue trim, will see 51 mpg in the city and 58 mpg on the highway, for a combined 54 mpg. The other two trims, the SEL Sport and the Limited, both get 49 mpg in the city and 52 on the highway, or 50 mpg combined. Hyundai caveats its estimated mileage with a statement that "mileage may vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and vehicle's condition."
Every trim level has a 1.6-liter, 4-cylinder engine combined with an electric motor, and Hyundai covers the vehicle with a five-year/60,000-mile limited warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile warranty for the powertrain and hybrid components. There are no major differences between the 2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid and the 2026 model if you'd prefer to look for a used model.
U.S. News & World Report calls the 2026 model an "amazing value for what it offers," citing its long list of standard features and comfortable driving dynamics. If you want all-wheel drive, however, you'll need to look elsewhere, as all trims come with the same front-wheel drive configuration. Passengers might also find the front seat is a bit cramped, and the rear seats may also be tight for adults. The base model is also pretty basic and doesn't offer perks like wireless device charging and smart cruise control.
2026 Toyota Prius
The Toyota Prius may be the first thing you think about when someone mentions hybrid vehicles. While it wasn't the first hybrid ever, it was the first successful, mass-produced one, and it's very popular. In 2024, sales increased drastically in the wake of a redesign that transformed the car both inside and out. The 2026 Prius starts at $28,550 and has a modern aesthetic that may appeal to a new generation of buyers. If you like the look of Tesla's flush handles but are wary of the motorized mechanism, the Prius offers the same look with a more reliable, hidden handle on the rear doors.
If you're only interested in fuel efficiency, the Prius shouldn't disappoint. The base LE model sees 53 mpg in the city and 54 on the highway, for a combined mpg rating of 54 miles. Higher trims see slightly less, with the all-wheel drive XLE, Limited, and Nightshade editions falling below 50 on the combined rating. All models offer front-wheel drive and have a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder engine.
Car and Driver included the Prius on its Editor's Choice list of hybrid vehicles for 2026, citing its fun driving dynamics and great gas mileage. It dinged the Toyota for its limited headroom in the rear seats and loud road noise at speed. Other critics complain about the low-grade interior, but the seats are comfortable for most, and the hatchback design offers nice cargo space.
2026 Kia Niro Hybrid
If you're on the hunt for a fuel-efficient SUV, you may want to check out the Kia Niro Hybrid, which sees an EPA-estimated 53 miles in the city and 54 miles on the highway, for a combined rating of 53 mpg. All models except the high-end SX Touring trim have the same estimated mileage. The Niro has a starting price of $27,390, making it the cheapest hybrid SUV currently on the market.
This Kia comes with 13 standard driver assistance technologies, including blind-spot collision warning, forward collision-avoidance assistance, lane departure warning, and a rear occupant alert. The base model has an 8-inch touch screen display, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. All other models offer additional perks such as remote start, wireless phone charging, and voice recognition.
All trims have the same 1.6 liter 4-cylinder engine paired with a hybrid system. Reviewers found that it has a smooth ride, but acceleration is a bit sluggish. The interior feels surprisingly spacious but the base model has low-end materials. All-wheel drive is not available in this hybrid SUV; all models offer front-wheel drive. Finally, Kia offers one of the best warranty packages out there, with a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile basic warranty, and a 10-year/100,000-mile warranty for electric batteries.
Toyota Corolla Hybrid
The 2026 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is almost 60 years old, and it launched a hybrid version in 2020. Available in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive models, the base LE trim and the top-tier XLE trim see 53 mpg in the city and 46 mpg on the highway, for an overall rating of 50 mpg. The mid-tier SE trim sees slightly less, with an overall combined rating of 47 mpg. The Corolla Hybrid LE also has a low starting price at $24,775 at time of writing.
All models of the Corolla Hybrid have the same 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a hybrid system. It won't be a particularly exciting drive, but reviewers found the ride to be smooth and quiet. The interior is comfortable if basic, but cargo space is lacking compared to competitors. The base model includes an 8-inch touch screen, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the Toyota Safety Sense package, which includes lane assist, automatic high beams, dynamic radar cruise control, and more. Toyota's coverage for hybrid vehicles includes a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty and an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for most hybrid components.