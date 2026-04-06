5 Fuel-Efficient Cars In 2026 That Offer Over 50 MPG

Over the last month, gas prices have surged more than 35%, with the average regular price for a gallon hitting $4.00 as of late March 2026. Oil prices skyrocketed after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran, and with the conflict showing no signs of letting up, high prices are likely here to stay, at least for the time being. It's the first time since 2022 that the price of oil has exceeded $100 per barrel, and many Americans are already paying much more than $4 per gallon at their local pumps.

Gas prices fluctuate, of course, but purchasing a vehicle with good fuel efficiency is never going to be a bad idea. Not only does it have the potential to save you hundreds or maybe even thousands of dollars, but you're also helping to reduce air pollution and reducing our reliance on foreign oil. As of 2021, the average fuel efficiency for a light-duty vehicle (a car, truck, or SUV with a gross vehicle weight rating of under 8,500 lbs) hit an all-time high of 25.7 miles per gallon (MPG), but many vehicles do even better than that, with some even hitting 50 mpg or more. Many vehicles that meet that requirement are hybrid, so you may pay a bit more out of pocket, but you'll certainly notice the savings at the pump. Here are some of our favorites.