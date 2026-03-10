This Is The Cheapest Hybrid SUV You Can Buy In 2026
There are several new inexpensive hybrid SUVs you can buy in 2026, but only one can be the cheapest. That honor goes to the Kia Niro Hybrid, one of the best Kia SUVs, starting at $27,390 for the entry-level LX version, plus a destination fee of $1,495, for a total of $28,885.
For that low price, you get an SUV that uses a 1.6-liter gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain with 139 hp mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission driving the front wheels to get the best gas mileage for 2026. EPA-estimated mileage for the Kia Niro Hybrid LX, as well as for the EX and SX trims, is 53 mpg City, 54 mpg Highway, and 53 mpg Combined. The SX Touring, on larger 18-inch wheels and tires, does a slightly lower EPA-estimated 53 mpg City, 45 mpg Highway, and 49 mpg Combined.
Other standard equipment on the outside includes 16-inch alloy wheels, projector headlights with automatic headlight control, heated windshield, powered and heated side mirrors, plus LED daytime running lights and taillights. Inside, there are cloth seats, power windows, automatic climate control with dual zones, eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry, and electronic parking brake.
As far as the performance of the 2026 Kia Niro Hybrid, with 139 hp and a curb weight of 3,217 pounds, acceleration is leisurely. In Car and Driver performance testing, the 0-60 mph run took 8.9 seconds, with a quarter-mile time of 16.9 seconds at 82 mph. Skidpad roadholding came out to 0.87g.
What else should you know about the Kia Niro Hybrid?
The Kia Niro Hybrid comes in four different trim levels, all with the same powertrain as the LX. From the base LX at $28,885, you can move up to the EX at $31,685, then the SX at $34,885, and finally the top-of-the-line SX Touring at $37,285. To the LX equipment, the EX adds heated front seats with syntex and cloth seat trim, 10.25-inch touchscreen display with navigation, smart key with pushbutton start, power driver's seat, wireless phone charger, rear A/C vents, ambient lighting, and remote start.
Moving up to the SX gets you full syntec seats with ventilated fronts and memory seat for the driver, power liftgate, Harman Kardon audio system, power sunroof, and heated steering wheel. The maxed-out SX Touring puts a cherry on top, giving you such goodies as 18-inch machined alloy wheels, LED projector headlights, alloy sport pedals, and side mirrors in gloss black finish.
Kia also makes a version of the Niro as a battery-powered electric vehicle. Our review of the Niro EV found it to be an affordable electric car that doesn't disappoint on range. For a starting price of $41,045 for the Wind trim level, the 2026 Niro EV provides you with an EPA-estimated 253 miles of range on a charge. The Niro EV is also front-wheel drive, with a more powerful 201-horsepower electric motor doing the work. Car and Driver testing generated a peppier 0-60 mph run of 6.7 seconds, with a more spritely quarter-mile time of 15.2 seconds at 94 mph.