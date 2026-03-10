This Is The Cheapest Hybrid SUV You Can Buy In 2026

There are several new inexpensive hybrid SUVs you can buy in 2026, but only one can be the cheapest. That honor goes to the Kia Niro Hybrid, one of the best Kia SUVs, starting at $27,390 for the entry-level LX version, plus a destination fee of $1,495, for a total of $28,885.

For that low price, you get an SUV that uses a 1.6-liter gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain with 139 hp mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission driving the front wheels to get the best gas mileage for 2026. EPA-estimated mileage for the Kia Niro Hybrid LX, as well as for the EX and SX trims, is 53 mpg City, 54 mpg Highway, and 53 mpg Combined. The SX Touring, on larger 18-inch wheels and tires, does a slightly lower EPA-estimated 53 mpg City, 45 mpg Highway, and 49 mpg Combined.

Other standard equipment on the outside includes 16-inch alloy wheels, projector headlights with automatic headlight control, heated windshield, powered and heated side mirrors, plus LED daytime running lights and taillights. Inside, there are cloth seats, power windows, automatic climate control with dual zones, eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry, and electronic parking brake.

As far as the performance of the 2026 Kia Niro Hybrid, with 139 hp and a curb weight of 3,217 pounds, acceleration is leisurely. In Car and Driver performance testing, the 0-60 mph run took 8.9 seconds, with a quarter-mile time of 16.9 seconds at 82 mph. Skidpad roadholding came out to 0.87g.