This SUV Gets The Best Gas Mileage For 2026

For decades, the average U.S. car buyer was much maligned for their obsession with gas-guzzling, fuel-inefficient SUVs and light trucks. Americans bought these vehicles for the various advantages they offered, including better road visibility and a higher perceived safety due to their size. There were even some men who thought driving a large truck made them more manly. Of late, however, Americans appear to have woken up to the idea that cars and trucks don't necessarily need to burn oodles of fuel. Which is why today there are several SUVs on the market that offer great fuel efficiency without compromising the other factors that made Americans fall in love with SUVs in the first place.

The reasons for modern-day SUVs offering excellent fuel efficiency figures mainly come down to two factors: the shift towards hybrid powertrains and incremental improvements to traditional internal combustion engines. The first reason alone has ensured that newer SUV models claim mpg numbers that would have made an older-generation hatchback proud.

Now, if you go looking for the SUV with the highest fuel efficiency numbers, you will almost certainly notice that these are mostly pure EVs and plugin hybrids (PHEVs). If we exclude these two categories of SUVs and focus on gasoline-powered models — including HEVs (or mild hybrids) that use a gasoline engine and an electric motor but don't require charging — the SUV with the highest fuel efficiency is the 2026 Kia Niro.

Now, it is not a secret that Niro has been the chart-topper in this category in 2025 as well. For the same reason, the 2026 model hasn't changed much from the 2025 model.