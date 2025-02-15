12 SUVs That Get 30 MPG Or More In 2025
All it takes is a look into the showroom of any major manufacturer to see how popular SUVs have become in today's market. They've captured market share formerly taken by sedans, wagons, and hatchbacks, with buyers flocking to them en masse across virtually all price brackets. Their popularity can be put down to a variety of reasons — extra interior space, a higher driving position — but one major downside of SUVs as a whole is that they're generally not as fuel-efficient as traditional, lower-slung body styles. Rising awareness of the environmental impact of car emissions and elevated gas prices can prove to be a stumbling block for buyers.
However, not every SUV is a gas guzzler. In fact, with the increasing popularity of hybrid powertrains and the ever-evolving nature of cleaner combustion tech, some modern SUVs now offer efficiency figures that aren't all that far away from their sedan or hatchback cousins. We've scoured the EPA's database to round up 12 SUV models from a variety of price and size brackets, each of which offers buyers an EPA rating of 30 mpg combined or more. To keep things simple, we've excluded plug-in hybrid vehicles from the list, since their real-world efficiency fluctuates significantly based on how much drivers use their all-electric range.
Kia Sportage Hybrid – 43 mpg
Kia is planning a major overhaul of its popular Sportage SUV, with that overhaul set to launch for the 2026 model year. Until then, the existing model offers buyers plenty of things to like, including its exceptional fuel efficiency of 43 mpg combined. That figure is achieved by the Sportage Hybrid's electrically-assisted 1.6L four-cylinder engine which doesn't require drivers to plug in.
Buyers looking for an even more frugal Sportage could consider the Sportage PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), but since it will need an external electric charger to reach its full fuel-sipping potential, we haven't included it on this list. The Sportage PHEV is costly too, starting around $40,000 for 2025, while the regular Sportage Hybrid can be had from around $30,000.
We took the current generation Sportage Hybrid for a spin back in 2022. We found it to be a likable option with a spacious, well-equipped interior and an impressive array of options to push that interior more upscale than buyers might expect. Kia has kept adding extra small features since then, and for 2025, the EX trim now offers an options package that includes a panoramic sunroof and power liftgate. The all-terrain X-Line and X-Line Pro trims also get small styling tweaks for the new model year.
Lincoln Nautilus Hybrid – 30 mpg
The Lincoln Nautilus received a makeover for the 2024 model year, focusing on infotainment centered around the huge new 48-inch screen. It spans almost the width of the car, giving drivers and passengers an all-in-one place to see instruments, navigation, streaming, and efficiency data. A smaller touchscreen is also placed in the center console for added screen acreage.
This focus on screens might be divisive to some buyers, particularly since the rest of the car isn't revolutionary. Both inside and out, the Nautilus looks like a conventional luxury SUV. Its powertrain isn't groundbreaking either — the most efficient option is a hybrid 2.0L four-cylinder powertrain, capable of an EPA-estimated 30 mpg combined. That's a respectable figure given the Nautilus' size, but it's far from exceptional. Still, it's marginally better than the average new vehicle, with the EPA estimating that buyers should save around $100 per year in fuel costs compared to the market-wide average.
Toyota Crown Signia – 38 mpg
Our reviewing editor, Chris Davies, described the Toyota Crown Signia as a "Lexus-on-a-budget," offering upscale upholstery and an efficient drivetrain but with the styling and cabin switchgear of a Toyota. According to the EPA, the Crown Signia achieves a combined 38 mpg, making it one of the most efficient SUVs in its segment. The powertrain responsible for that figure is a 2.5L four-cylinder hybrid powertrain, which will be familiar to owners of other recent hybrid Toyota models.
That shared powertrain is mated to a CVT transmission, which is another Toyota staple. The transmission was one of the few notable flaws we found with the Crown Signia, with its droning being noticeable in the cabin alongside the engine's less-than-refined soundtrack. The car's handling was also a way off the best in the segment. Still, as an unusual alternative to the leading premium SUVs, the Crown Signia makes a compelling case for itself.
Nissan Rogue – 33 mpg
Fuel efficiency is one of the key selling points of the Nissan Rogue, with few other non-hybrid SUVs able to match its frugality. It's officially rated for a combined 33 mpg, with 37 mpg possible on the highway. However, its 1.5L three-cylinder engine won't be winning any awards for performance, despite the presence of a Sport mode that sharpens the car up to a minor extent.
The Rogue offers a range of trims, and arguably the best compromise is somewhere in the middle of them. The cheapest trim misses out the infotainment and assistive driving features that make the Rogue competitive with its peers, while the top-spec Platinum trim can get pricey.
Buyers primarily concerned about efficiency also have plenty of other options, with many similarly priced SUVs incorporating a hybrid powertrain. The fact that the Rogue still doesn't offer one, despite its recent refresh, seems like a missed opportunity by Nissan.
Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid – 36 mpg
The Hyundai Santa Fe has changed a lot over its time on sale, with some model years better than others. Its latest overhaul, unveiled for the 2024 model year, is its most drastic yet, with the car sporting a new boxy design and a revised interior with a number of clever features. Under the hood, the Santa Fe offers non-hybrid and hybrid powertrains, with the electrified powertrain capable of 36 mpg combined according to the EPA. Like any SUV, hitting that figure will likely depend on the heaviness of the driver's right foot, but it's enough to make the Santa Fe Hybrid one of the most efficient SUVs in its segment on paper.
Hyundai has shown off a number of divisive designs in recent years, and the latest Santa Fe is no different. Its faux-tough looks won't be for everyone, but for those sold on its charms, it remains a competitive option both in terms of fuel efficiency and in terms of standard tech.
Honda CR-V – 40 mpg
According to data from CarFigures, Honda sold 363,388 examples of the CR-V in 2024. That level of popularity doesn't happen by accident, and it's clear to see why buyers continue to flock to Honda's family-oriented SUV in droves. Reviewing the CR-V Hybrid at the launch of the current generation in 2023, we noted that the "message is simplicity." The CR-V doesn't demand anything from its owners, ferrying them about their daily lives with the comfort, efficiency, and practicality that they have come to expect from the brand.
A key part of achieving that simplicity is ensuring that the CR-V isn't let down by any one key area, something that Honda has done with aplomb. It's a great all-rounder, and although we found some minor hiccups, such as overly sensitive driver assists, there wasn't anything major to dislike about the car. Its claimed fuel economy certainly doesn't disappoint, with the EPA estimating a combined 40 mpg, although our real-world testing of the 2023 model came up notably short of that figure.
Buick Encore GX – 30 mpg
After a period of stagnation, Buick has turned a corner in recent years and now makes a range of SUVs and crossovers with attractive pricing and competitive equipment levels. The Encore GX is the second cheapest model in the range, with a starting price just north of the entry-level Envista. Since 2023, Buick has discontinued the Encore, which despite its confusingly similar name, was a separate model. The Encore GX offered in 2025 might look different from previous model years, but under the hood, less change is evident.
The 2022 Encore GX featured a 1.3L three-cylinder engine with an official combined rating of 30 mpg. In 2025, despite the car's big visual overhaul in the intervening years, the powertrain and combined mpg figure remain unchanged. That leaves the Encore GX far from the most fuel-efficient vehicle in its segment, but just efficient enough to earn it a spot on this list.
Chevrolet Trailblazer – 31 mpg
Chevy's list of changes for the 2025 Trailblazer is an exceptionally short one. A single bullet point reads, "New Marina Blue Metallic exterior color," and other than that, it's the exact same car from the previous year. That's not necessarily a good thing — the current generation Trailblazer has been subject to a number of owner complaints, spanning everything from braking and electrical issues to reduced engine power. Noise levels within the cabin have also been highlighted as inconsistent by some owners.
It might not be the perfect small SUV then, but at least the Chevy's efficiency figures aren't so problematic. An official combined rating of 31 mpg is enough to make the Trailblazer one of the most frugal non-hybrid SUVs on the market. Given its modest 1.3L three-cylinder engine, that shouldn't come as too much of a shock. Nonetheless, it's still short of what the best hybrid SUVs can offer, and barely any more frugal than the average new car.
Kia Sorento Hybrid – 36 mpg
Kia's range of SUVs caters to families of all sizes, with the mid-range Sorento offering three rows of seats but a smaller overall footprint than the Telluride. It's available in plug-in hybrid, hybrid, and non-hybrid guises. Since we're excluding plug-in hybrids from consideration here, the most efficient variant to meet the criteria for inclusion is the Sorento Hybrid, which offers a combined 36 mpg. It's most efficient in front-wheel drive form, with all-wheel drive models taking a 2 mpg dent in their combined efficiency rating.
It might be a three row SUV, but that third-row isn't going to fit adults in the same way that a Telluride might feasibly be able to. Instead, it's best suited for small children. With the third row of seats up, cargo space also drops to a measly 12.6 cubic feet. Buyers looking for the ability to carry seven occupants and their luggage will have to look elsewhere, but in doing so, they'll likely be sacrificing fuel efficiency in the process.
Ford Escape Hybrid – 40 mpg
A mainstay on the list of the most efficient hybrid SUVs is the Ford Escape Hybrid, which achieves a combined 40 mpg for 2025 according to EPA data. That's enough to save $2,250 in fuel over years compared to the average new vehicle, assuming an annual mileage of 15,000 miles. The hybrid powertrain is available in a range of Escape trims from the ST-Line upwards, with only the base Active trim missing out on an electrified option. At the very top of the Escape range, a plug-in hybrid variant is also offered.
The Escape Hybrid is one of the cheapest hybrid SUVs on the market, competing against the likes of the Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson, and Toyota RAV4. This keen pricing has contributed to the Escape's popularity with buyers, with data from CarFigures showing that 133,320 examples found homes with American buyers in 2024.
Lexus NX 350h – 39 mpg
Sensible but luxurious, the Lexus NX 350h offers buyers a straightforward way to save money at the gas pump without compromising ride quality or tech goodies. Its combined rating of 39 mpg puts it comfortably at the top of its segment, even with the car's standard all-wheel drive. Power is provided by a 2.5L four-cylinder hybrid powertrain, but a plug-in hybrid option is also available for anyone keen on having a larger all-electric range.
The NX 350h can travel short distances on electric power alone, but at higher speeds, the gas engine will quickly kick in. It's not the only model in Lexus' SUV lineup to achieve high efficiency either: the larger Lexus RX 350h offers a similarly impressive 36 mpg combined, while the smaller UX 300h crossover achieves an exceptional 43 mpg. However, in opting for the latter, buyers will miss out on the roomier interior and longer driving range of the NX.
Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Blue – 38 mpg
Hyundai offers several attractively priced SUVs in its lineup, with the Tucson being particularly popular. It has seen some tweaks for 2025, but its underlying appeal remains. Like all good SUVs like it, it's practical, generously equipped, and highly efficient. According to the EPA, it will achieve a combined 38 mpg in Hybrid Blue trim. That's enough to save around $2,000 on fuel over five years, assuming drivers cover 15,000 miles per year.
Much like the Kia Sportage, the Tucson is powered by a 1.6L four-cylinder hybrid powertrain. The Sportage is its closest rival, but the Tucson also faces stiff competition from Japanese offerings like Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V, as well as domestic offerings from Ford and Chevrolet. In fact, the Tucson's segment is one of the most tightly packed on the market, but its combination of tech, efficiency, and room means that it remains competitive with the best in class.