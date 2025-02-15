12 SUVs That Get 30 MPG Or More In 2025

All it takes is a look into the showroom of any major manufacturer to see how popular SUVs have become in today's market. They've captured market share formerly taken by sedans, wagons, and hatchbacks, with buyers flocking to them en masse across virtually all price brackets. Their popularity can be put down to a variety of reasons — extra interior space, a higher driving position — but one major downside of SUVs as a whole is that they're generally not as fuel-efficient as traditional, lower-slung body styles. Rising awareness of the environmental impact of car emissions and elevated gas prices can prove to be a stumbling block for buyers.

However, not every SUV is a gas guzzler. In fact, with the increasing popularity of hybrid powertrains and the ever-evolving nature of cleaner combustion tech, some modern SUVs now offer efficiency figures that aren't all that far away from their sedan or hatchback cousins. We've scoured the EPA's database to round up 12 SUV models from a variety of price and size brackets, each of which offers buyers an EPA rating of 30 mpg combined or more. To keep things simple, we've excluded plug-in hybrid vehicles from the list, since their real-world efficiency fluctuates significantly based on how much drivers use their all-electric range.