The 10 Cheapest Hybrid SUVs In The US For 2024

Despite their green credentials, the current practicality constraints of driving an all-electric car is enough to put off a large proportion of buyers. However, you don't have to miss out on the benefits of electrification altogether. Buying a hybrid vehicle offers a middle ground, offering the freedom to cut down on gas usage — or in some cases, zip around town on pure electric power — without the need to rely on the often patchy EV charging network.

With SUVs and crossovers continuing to be one of the most in-demand market trends, it's no surprise that many manufacturers have focused their efforts on equipping their SUVs with a wide range of powertrains, including hybrids. Most involve paying a small premium over their gas-powered counterparts, although that premium doesn't have to be a dealbreaker.

In fact, there are plenty of hybrid SUVs out there for prices just as attractive as traditional gas-powered models. We've rounded up the 10 cheapest on sale right now, with each quoted price including the compulsory fees that many manufacturers sneak in on top of their MSRPs.