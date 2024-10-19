The Best Years For The Hyundai Santa Fe, And Some To Avoid (According To Users)

Only one vehicle produced by Hyundai currently cracks the list of the 15 best-selling vehicles in the United States, and that would be the Hyundai Tucson, the company's signature crossover SUV. No other Hyundai even makes the top 25. Even though it may not be as popular as its smaller companion, the mid-size crossover Santa Fe from the Korean automaker has been remarkably steady in its sales over the years, regularly topping over 100,000 units sold in America per year. The Hyundai Santa Fe clearly has a large audience, and that audience is rightfully earned because it has been able to deliver a quality automobile for drivers for over two decades now.

Due to this, there are sure to be many people wanting to get a Santa Fe on the used market, eschewing the hefty prices and natural unpredictability of its longevity that comes with a new vehicle. While the word on the Hyundai Santa Fe has been generally positive for a long time now, that does not mean every year the SUV was produced was it at its best. The Santa Fe has had some down years in its life, and here, we are going to spotlight four model years that would make for great options for your used vehicle needs. Plus, four years that would be best to steer clear of.

In order to select which four model years will represent these two sides of the coin, we have looked to the opinions of actual owners of the Santa Fe to see which model years rate the highest and lowest based on their firsthand experience, which have pooled together from a variety of different sources.

