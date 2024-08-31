10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Hyundai Santa Fe (New Or Used)

The Santa Fe of old was not a particularly distinctive looking crossover, but the same cannot be said about the latest iteration. Unveiled for the 2024 model year, the new, boxier Santa Fe borrows heavily from the looks of off-road classics, but manages not to look too much like a rip-off of any single one. Its H-shaped lights are a unique feature, with that design element employed for both the headlights and taillights.

Elsewhere, things are not so original. If you take a look at the car's exterior design you'll see elements of the Land Rover Defender, while some interior design elements seem to be borrowed from Mercedes-Benz. To be clear, that's not necessarily a bad thing, especially since the Santa Fe does a generally good job of bringing these varied elements together into one cohesive package.

While its looks are all-new, existing Santa Fe owners might find the car's driving experience to be more familiar than they initially expect. That's largely because the platform underpinning the 2024 model remains the same from previous model years, despite the drastic styling changes. The engine range remains similar too, with a choice of two turbocharged four-cylinders on offer. The standard variant is a 2.5L, and a hybrid 1.6L is also available.

