2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Interior: Features, Technology & Layout

Hyundai's 2024 Santa Fe may have embraced a bold new design language with its exterior, but as any three-row SUV buyer knows, at the end of the day it's what's inside that really counts. The chunky family hauler is one of the automaker's largest models, with seating for up to seven in a cabin that — though there's a gas engine under the hood — borrows heavily from Hyundai's recent electric cars when it comes to aesthetics.

Advertisement

The result is a high-tech and user-friendly experience, whether you're playing at the sub-$35,000 starting point of the Santa Fe lineup, or aiming high with the Calligraphy trims approaching $50k with options. While not all of the niceties come as standard, the SUV's core layout generally disappoint. Certain options, meanwhile, are definitely worth paying for.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Some of these features we've seen before, on Hyundai, Kia, or Genesis vehicles like the all-electric EV9. Some are making their U.S. debut on the new Santa Fe. And some are just ideas that, while others in the auto industry may have them too, we'd like to see all vehicles adopt for one reason or another.