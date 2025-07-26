Which SUV Gets The Best Gas Mileage For 2025?

With some exceptions, just about every car, truck, and SUV you can buy today gets a fuel economy rating from the EPA. You can spot the rating on the vehicle's window sticker (also known as a Monroney) at the dealership, or see the manufacturer brag about the rating if it's high enough. It's not a perfect system, but the EPA's fuel economy numbers can help consumers find the vehicle that's right for them by comparing rivals and calculating the cost of ownership. But what if you're interested in looking for the most-efficient vehicle on the market? Something with class-topping numbers and a bit of space inside to shuttle your friends around?

Excluding purely electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, the highest rated-SUV on sale in the United States right now is the Kia Niro. Even though it looks more like a raised hatchback, the Niro is technically classified as an SUV, and according to the EPA, it will return an average of 53 mpg combined (53 city/54 highway). That's not just good, that's great. With a gas-tank capacity of just 11.1 gallons, the EPA estimates that the Niro can go 588 miles between fill-ups. And the next-closest non-plug-in SUV in terms of fuel economy is the Lexus UX 300h, which offers 43 mpg combined –a far cry from the Niro's 53.