Kia Forte: Which Model Replaced It & Possible Reasons Why It Was Discontinued

When the Kia Forte debuted for the 2010 model year as the replacement for the Spectra, it was viewed as a more serious challenger to rivals like the Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, Mazda 3, and Scion tC than its predecessor. That was due to distinguishing strengths such as attractive exterior styling with seductive lines, a decent cabin, a wealth of desirable standard amenities, and good fuel economy. The fact that it came with a reasonably powerful 156-hp base engine also suggested the new Kia Forte wasn't there just for show.

Those qualities not only established the Forte as a competent contender in the compact car segment, they also hinted at a vehicle that could be around for a long time to come. But Kia's decision to kill the Forte after the 2024 model year dashed all hopes for a long-term future for the compact car, despite it having carefully preserved much of its desirable traits like good fuel efficiency.

The 2024 Kia Forte FE, for example, returned an EPA-estimated 30 mpg in the city, 41 mpg on the highway, and 34 mpg in combined city-highway driving. The styling remained as sharp as ever, too and buyers were given a roomy interior with numerous standard features at an affordable price point. But none of that was convincing enough to keep the Forte around longer, as it was cleared from the lineup to make way for the Kia K4. Beyond that, the move appears to be part of a broader attempt by Kia to simplify its lineup and establish a niche for the brand.

