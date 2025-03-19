2025 MINI Cooper S Review: Small Car Is Big Fun (With A Big Price)

Now, with a car as small as the Cooper S, you'd expect the price to match that? You're sort of right. The base model 2025 MINI Cooper (non-S) starts at $28,950. That's not as cheap as say, a Nissan Sentra, but it's about what you can expect for a goofy and sporty little car made in Oxford, England in 2025. Add the consonant S and you end up with $34,600. The MINI Cooper S I drove was fitted with the $1,700 "Iconic Trim" which added a Harmon-Kardon sound system, extra driving assists, and an interior camera. The "Comfort Package Plus" which adds keyless entry, parking assists, and wireless charging, is included. The only additional fee was a $995 destination charge, and you end up at $37,295.

There are better ways to spend nearly 40 grand when shopping for a car. You could buy any number of used muscle cars for half that price. The MINI Is pricey for what it is, and there's no escaping that fact. However, the Cooper S was so fun to drive that it might be worth the cost of entry to the right person (who has enough disposable income).

Given the fact that I summed up my issues with the car in a single paragraph, and the rest of my time heaping praises upon it, it's clear that I like the MINI. The MINI Cooper S was one of the most fun cars I have driven in a while. "Fun" might be an overused word (I've already used it six times in this review). But, I think it's the best word to describe this charming little two-door.

