15 Of The Worst Tech Gadgets We've Ever Seen

We are truly spoiled for amazing tech. In 2025 alone, we had the next-generation RingConn Gen 2 to start off the year, Nintendo's long-awaited Switch 2 in the summer, and the AirPods Pro 3 before Christmas. But we also had some stinkers. Remember the iPhone Air? The tech industry has to hedge its bets to innovate, so it's worth remembering the times when it got things wrong.

When using the word "worst," we mean false promises, lies in marketing, and profoundly underwhelming releases; products that do such a poor job at solving the "problem" they were after that you're better off without them; and, of course, poorly designed products that are either deeply problematic or simply bad. We're also considering anything that had horrendous long-term support, repairability, or value for money.

This list is by no means comprehensive or authoritative. Take it with a grain of salt. These are 15 of the worst tech gadgets the tech industry has ever produced.