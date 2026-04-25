A Humanoid Robot Raced In The Beijing Half Marathon And Did More Than Just Win

Humanoid robots have become increasingly common, with companies pushing further into the technology — especially in China, where these creations are making notable progress in multiple ways. One of China's humanoid robots survived a solo expedition in -53 degrees Fahrenheit, while another company's robot has made waves in the world of athletics. This robot, from the smartphone company Honor, took part in a half-marathon and left its robot competitors and human rivals in the dust on the way to a record-setting time.

As reported by NBC News, Honor's autonomous humanoid robot, dubbed Lightning, placed first in the 13-mile Beijing E-Town Half-Marathon in China, which features robots and humans running in parallel lanes. In addition to being the first-placed robot finisher (with two other Honor robots comprising the top three), it completed the race in 50 minutes and 26 seconds — significantly quicker than any human has run a half-marathon. For reference, the current world record is 57 minutes and 20 seconds, which Jacob Kiplimo set at the 2026 EDP Lisbon Half Marathon.

On paper, this seems like a major step forward for robotics, and to some degree, it is. At the same time, some are skeptical of Lightning and similar bots, questioning if the level of hype behind them is warranted.