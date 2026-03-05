China's Humanoid Robot Makes History With Solo Expedition In -53 Degrees
Lost in Space. Doctor Who. Star Trek. Even The Jetsons — TV and movies in the 20th century and beyond were obsessed with the idea of robots, both as threats, like the Daleks of Doctor Who, and as loyal companions, like Rosie in The Jetsons. When it comes to robots in real life, however, most people have mixed feelings. A survey by United Robotics found that the majority of people are uncomfortable with robots that resemble humans too closely, meaning Cybermen are out and R2-D2 is in. Even so, several humanoid robots are currently under development, including those from companies we're sure you recognize, like Tesla and Boston Dynamics.
A new humanoid robot being sold by Chinese company Unitree Robotics may not be as off-putting as others, however, considering that it stands just over four feet tall, or about the size of your average eight-year-old. This robot, called the G1, recently made history not for its stature, but for a long, cold walk. The Unitree G1 took more than 130,000 steps in the freezing, snow-covered Altay region of Xinjiang, China, becoming the first humanoid robot reported to complete an autonomous walk in such extreme cold. The temperature dropped to -47.4 degrees Celsius, or about -53 degrees Fahrenheit, a temperature that would easily disable your phone or tablet.
The walk was far from a publicity stunt; instead, it illustrated that cold-climate robots may be possible and could eventually reduce the need for humans to work in extreme environments that are often dangerous. No one likes the idea of a robot taking over their job, but not many of us enjoy working in deep freeze conditions.
A meaningful demonstration
Humans require special equipment to survive in ultra-low temperatures, and robots are no different. To prepare for its long, snowy walk, the Unitree Robotics G1 robot donned an orange insulated winter coat and plastic sleeves around its legs and feet to help protect its motors, joints, and battery packs. Its trek was pre-planned and timely: the G1 drew an approximately 610-foot-long by 328-foot-wide Olympic emblem in the snow, adjusting its balance on uneven terrain.
Depending on its configuration, the G1 has between 23 and 43 joint motors and is powered by a quick-release battery with about two hours of life. To complete its journey, it relied on advanced sensors including 3D LiDAR and depth cameras, a noise-cancelling microphone for voice control, and China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System. Its adaptive path-planning software helped it choose the best path to maintain balance while completing its task. It has a maximum walking speed of about 4.5 miles per hour.
Unitree Robotics may still be learning what the G1 can do, but it's already for sale, along with other four-legged robots. It starts at about $14,240, and in 2025, the company sold about 4,200 units. For now, the G1 is being used in pilot and test sites, not factories or work sites, which is exactly why Unitree conducts tests such as this cold-weather walk. Some day in the not-so-distant future, robots may not be fetching our slippers like Rosie, but instead working in cold-storage warehouses, clearing parking lots and roads after snow, or even conducting scientific research in arctic climates.