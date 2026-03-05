China's Humanoid Robot Makes History With Solo Expedition In -53 Degrees

Lost in Space. Doctor Who. Star Trek. Even The Jetsons — TV and movies in the 20th century and beyond were obsessed with the idea of robots, both as threats, like the Daleks of Doctor Who, and as loyal companions, like Rosie in The Jetsons. When it comes to robots in real life, however, most people have mixed feelings. A survey by United Robotics found that the majority of people are uncomfortable with robots that resemble humans too closely, meaning Cybermen are out and R2-D2 is in. Even so, several humanoid robots are currently under development, including those from companies we're sure you recognize, like Tesla and Boston Dynamics.

A new humanoid robot being sold by Chinese company Unitree Robotics may not be as off-putting as others, however, considering that it stands just over four feet tall, or about the size of your average eight-year-old. This robot, called the G1, recently made history not for its stature, but for a long, cold walk. The Unitree G1 took more than 130,000 steps in the freezing, snow-covered Altay region of Xinjiang, China, becoming the first humanoid robot reported to complete an autonomous walk in such extreme cold. The temperature dropped to -47.4 degrees Celsius, or about -53 degrees Fahrenheit, a temperature that would easily disable your phone or tablet.

The walk was far from a publicity stunt; instead, it illustrated that cold-climate robots may be possible and could eventually reduce the need for humans to work in extreme environments that are often dangerous. No one likes the idea of a robot taking over their job, but not many of us enjoy working in deep freeze conditions.