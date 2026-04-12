5 Low-Key Luxury Car Brands That Aren't Mercedes Or BMW

As well as choosing them for their comfort, features, and refinement, plenty of buyers pick their luxury car partly on the prestige of its badge. Seeing a Mercedes-Benz or BMW badge on the front of their car might bring a sense of pride to those owners, but there are others who prefer that their vehicles remain a little more under-the-radar.

There is no one main reason why buyers might want to avoid those typical luxury car badges, although there are a few common themes. Sometimes, buyers simply don't want to draw any attention to whatever they're driving for security reasons, and in other cases, they'd prefer to avoid being lumbered with the stereotypes that can come with owning a luxury German or American car.

Luckily, there are plenty of options out there for buyers who like their luxury cars to be a bit more low-key. Pick a car from the right brand, and there's no need to compromise on either interior luxury or features either, nor on powertrain options. While some buyers might head towards traditional low-key luxury choices like Lexus or Lincoln, we think these five less conventional brands shouldn't be overlooked.