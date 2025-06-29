2025 Acura ADX Review: Entry-Level Crossover Takes A Gamble On Luxury

Acura isn't leaving anything to chance, when it comes to rolling out the welcome carpet to brand newbies. On the one hand, the Integra successfully rebooted a beloved nameplate as a compact, affordable sports sedan: a blast from the Acura past, that manages to be both attainable and exciting. Still, the market continues to swerve toward SUVs, and so it's the responsibility of the 2025 ADX to embrace those looking for a premium crossover that's neither too large on the road, or on the bottom line.

It's a sensible strategy, though the ADX arrives into what's already a crowded segment. Drivers are spoiled for choice, with options that run the gamut from luxury (like the Audi Q3 and Lincoln Corsair) through to the legitimately spritely (such as BMW's excellent X1).

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Acura's answer is a sensible one, a more upscale alternative to the popular — but not terribly prestigious — Honda HR-V and focusing its improvements on where it believes it stands to gain the most. The result is charming in many ways, even if not a clean sweep across the board.