2025 Lincoln Corsair Review: The Pros And Cons Of Playing To Your Strengths

The Lincoln Corsair is the entry level model for Ford's brand that shares a name with the 16th President of the United States, though as I discovered last year when I drove a 2023 model year Corsair and Ford Escape back to back, the Lincoln isn't just a fancier Ford. That's despite the two SUVs sharing a lot of mechanical components.

For 2025, the changes to the Lincoln Corsair are pretty minimal. It's still a Lincoln after all, which means that it was a very comfortable, reasonably high-tech, pricey luxury SUV. I recall that the Corsair was a noble steed when I drove it last year, and I'm happy to say that I had no issues with this year's model. End review, print it? Not exactly.

The 2025 Corsair still needs to fit in the context of the luxury SUV world around it. Despite the quilted leather, the segment the Corsair fits in is one of the most cutthroat in the industry. Some Lincoln fans are dedicated enough to stay with the brand no matter what, but other luxury car shoppers are ready to jump ship at the drop of a stovepipe hat, the second a better model comes around. With that mentality at play, the Corsair is sailing in dangerous waters.

