RIP Volvo V60 Cross Country, You Were More Than We Deserved

Sometimes, the universe goes heavy on the irony. A day after this 2026 Volvo V60 Cross Country was collected from my driveway, the automaker closed the U.S. order books on the model altogether. Its self-imposed sales deadline came on the heels of years of slumping American demand for wagons generally; when production ceases in April 2026, it'll leave Volvo's line-up here entirely comprised of SUVs and crossovers.

In 2025, Volvo sold just shy of 4,000 examples of the V60 Cross Country in the U.S. That's actually double the number sold the previous year, which sounds fantastic until you realize the automaker sold more than 5,000 of the XC60 SUV in December alone. The larger V90 Cross Country, discontinued globally in September 2025, saw just 744 sales in the U.S. last year.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Volvo will continue to build the V60 wagon for other markets, but "our customers in the U.S. overwhelmingly prefer SUVs," the automaker pointed out in December. I can't dispute that. All the same, after a week in the Cross Country's company, I couldn't help but feel sad about what we're losing.