2 Reasons To Wait For Volvo's New EX60 (And 2 To Be Wary)

The midsize Volvo EX60 EV is coming for the 2027 model year in two different flavors: the standard EX60, and the EX60 Cross Country with a little more off-road flair. Both will be built on a new EV architecture at Volvo's factory in Sweden. Practically, it's a five-seater crossover SUV from a brand that's famous for making stylish (and very safe and very Swedish) cars.

One big factor that may determine the EX60's success hasn't been announced as of yet, and that's price. The ballpark of $60,000 seems realistic (the current XC60 Plug-in Hybrid starts at $62,545), but Volvo is keeping that information to itself until closer to the U.S. launch this spring. The EX60 Cross Country is coming out at a later, as yet unspecified window.

As with any entirely new model of car, especially one built on a new platform, there's a lot to get excited about and an equal amount to be wary about until teething issues are sorted out. That's not a shot across the bow of Volvo. It's just the name of the electrified game.