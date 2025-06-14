What Does XC Stand For On A Volvo?

The XC90 was Volvo's flagship model for 22 years, but this changed in 2024, with the introduction of the EX90. The all-electric stablemate was supposed to be a replacement for the XC90 under an all-electric line-up. However, Volvo announced in 2024 that, by 2030, it would switch to a 90% all-plug in fleet, which will most likely include PHEVs such as the XC90 T8. The remaining 10% would include mild hybrid cars.

The XC series in 2025 is comprised of three models, the XC60, the XC90, and the XC40, and all of them are mild hybrids. That means that the internal combustion engine in the car does most of the work. The XC60 does have an off-road mode, but none of them are designed for serious off-road adventures. Both are well equipped to do their main task, which is not to take you through the forest, but rather to get you to the forest. A new XC70 is on the horizon, too, as in May 2025, Volvo announced the impending launch of an extended plug-in hybrid for the Chinese market, with availability elsewhere at a later date.