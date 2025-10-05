Are Acuras Reliable After 100k Miles? What Drivers Are Saying

Just a glance into almost any forum reveals owners exchanging mileage measuring challenges, seeing who has the biggest number on their odometers. Low six figures is often the baseline for a well-maintained Acura, though at that point, owners frequently cite the timing belt as a source of issues, so that'll likely need changing. However, the timing belt is considered a regular service after such a high figure has been obtained. For example, many older (and therefore higher-mileage) Nissans require a timing belt change every 48,000 miles or 60,000 kilometers, often referred to as the "60K service," same with Mitsubishi.

Newer Acura models also follow this trend, with sites like RepairPal and Consumer Reports ranking Acura favorably against competitor brands, ranked as the second and fifth-highest in reliability scores, respectively. This may change on a per-model basis, of course, with some models being inherently better or worse depending on powertrain, but there aren't any outstandingly poorly-received new model Acuras cited in any reliability study.

That said, as is the case with any vehicle, the key to unlocking an Acura's reliability rests in doing the maintenance. Thanks largely due to their Honda engines, Acuras with over 100,000 miles will almost certainly run without issues, at least according to owners, some of whom racked up multiple times that amount. But to actually get to that point requires multiple engine services to keep everything in good running order. These days, service intervals are quoted until 120,000 miles, at which point you would've changed your air filter four times and transmission fluid three times.