These Honda And Acura Models Are Under Investigation Over A Major Engine Concern

Before an automotive recall is announced, there needs to be a problem that's identified and an investigation to see how widespread the issue is before the manufacturer, regulatory authorities, and everyone else involved in the process can take action. It can take a number of months. On August 20, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) — the arm of the U.S. Department of Transportation that deals with recalls – announced that it was investigating a potential defect leading to engine connecting rod bearing failure in a number of different models produced by Honda.

Specifically, the 3.5-liter V6 that's found in the 2018 to 2020 Acura TLX, the 2017 to 2019 Honda Ridgeline, the 2018 to 2020 Honda Odyssey, the 2016 to 2020 Honda Pilot, and the 2016 to 2020 Acura MDX. The NHTSA has received 414 total reports of failure, however it estimates that upwards of 1,410,806 cars could be affected by the overall issue. It remains to be seen whether further investigation will shrink or increase that number.