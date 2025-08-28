These Honda And Acura Models Are Under Investigation Over A Major Engine Concern
Before an automotive recall is announced, there needs to be a problem that's identified and an investigation to see how widespread the issue is before the manufacturer, regulatory authorities, and everyone else involved in the process can take action. It can take a number of months. On August 20, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) — the arm of the U.S. Department of Transportation that deals with recalls – announced that it was investigating a potential defect leading to engine connecting rod bearing failure in a number of different models produced by Honda.
Specifically, the 3.5-liter V6 that's found in the 2018 to 2020 Acura TLX, the 2017 to 2019 Honda Ridgeline, the 2018 to 2020 Honda Odyssey, the 2016 to 2020 Honda Pilot, and the 2016 to 2020 Acura MDX. The NHTSA has received 414 total reports of failure, however it estimates that upwards of 1,410,806 cars could be affected by the overall issue. It remains to be seen whether further investigation will shrink or increase that number.
What to do if a recall is announced
The good news is that no one has reported any injuries related to the potential defect, and the report number is relatively low compared to the potential affected population. The bad news is that a connecting rod bearing failure has the potential to completely brick your engine. The connecting rod bearing is the thin bearing that rests directly between the connecting rod (the rod that drives the pistons) and the crankshaft of the engine. It's a vital, yet small, part of the engine and the overall combustion process can't work without it.
The NHTSA hasn't released any guidance as of yet if you have one of the affected cars, as the investigation is still ongoing. In the event a recall is announced, Honda and the NHTSA should reach out to you via mail to get a recall repair fitted. If a recall is announced, you can also run your car's VIN on the NHTSA's recall site. Recalls are free and while annoying to schedule a repair, it's less annoying than having your Honda Pilot's engine cease functioning.