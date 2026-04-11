Phone Running Out Of Storage? Any Of These 12 Types Of Apps May Be Why

Your preferred messaging app (or apps) is where you exchange gigabytes of messages, photos, videos, and files with family and friends over the years. Anecdotally, I've sometimes seen these apps cling onto several dozen gigabytes of data alone. Google Messages, iMessage, WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, it doesn't matter which one you use, head into its in-app settings and start clearing house.

We'll use WhatsApp as our primary example. In the app settings, go to Storage and data > Manage storage. Here, you'll see how much each chat is taking. Open the biggest chats on the list one by one and delete the largest videos, photos, and files within — at least the ones you don't mind parting with. You might want to back up your chat history in Settings > Chats > Chat Backup beforehand to ensure anything important isn't lost. Unfortunately, the only way to have WhatsApp automatically clear up storage is by enabling disappearing messages, which permanently deletes old chats after a certain period.

Some apps will make this process easier than others. Telegram, for example, lets you set a hard local storage ceiling and automatically removes any local storage of chats after a certain date. The app will never go beyond that storage ceiling, and you won't lose your messages either. Go to Settings > Data and Storage > Storage Usage, and then choose how long before each chat type (especially private and group chats) is automatically removed. We'd recommend setting the maximum cache size to a lower threshold, like 5GB. Note that some apps — like iMessage — have their storage-clearing options in your phone's settings, not in-app. If your preferred messaging app hasn't been mentioned here, check its in-app settings and you'll likely find some means of clearing out storage.