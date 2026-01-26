5 Tech Podcasts To Add To Your Rotation In 2026

I'm someone who hasn't listened to terrestrial or curated radio in almost a decade. I always wondered why I should let a program manager decide what I get to listen to when there is already so much great content out there to find on my own. So, I open my free podcasts app, and I choose what I listen to at any given time. Podcasts have grown considerably just over the last ten years. With over half of adults in the U.S. telling Pew Research that they've listened to a podcast in the last 12 months, it's a medium that is decidedly here to stay.

Tech podcasts in particular are pretty popular, with a number of larger organizations dedicating their podcast airwaves to the category. Whether you want to hear experts in their field discussing the latest news and gadgets coming out, or you just want to keep up with the grind of tech news, these podcasts can help you stay in touch with the world of tech.

They all have very high production value, they have been around for a very long time, and they all have high ratings. Where available, I've included links to them with three of the more popular podcast listening platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Pocketcasts.