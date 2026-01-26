5 Tech Podcasts To Add To Your Rotation In 2026
I'm someone who hasn't listened to terrestrial or curated radio in almost a decade. I always wondered why I should let a program manager decide what I get to listen to when there is already so much great content out there to find on my own. So, I open my free podcasts app, and I choose what I listen to at any given time. Podcasts have grown considerably just over the last ten years. With over half of adults in the U.S. telling Pew Research that they've listened to a podcast in the last 12 months, it's a medium that is decidedly here to stay.
Tech podcasts in particular are pretty popular, with a number of larger organizations dedicating their podcast airwaves to the category. Whether you want to hear experts in their field discussing the latest news and gadgets coming out, or you just want to keep up with the grind of tech news, these podcasts can help you stay in touch with the world of tech.
They all have very high production value, they have been around for a very long time, and they all have high ratings. Where available, I've included links to them with three of the more popular podcast listening platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Pocketcasts.
Daily Tech Headlines
The Daily Tech News show is always a good way to get caught up on tech news. The brand has three different shows, and Daily Tech Headlines is a short, punchy five-minute broadcast that'll get you caught up on the headlines of the day. You'll get around 30 seconds per story to give you all the highlights and the context you need to know about, and then they move on to the next story. It's actually quite refreshing.
Hosts Sarah Lane and Robb Dunewood are both long-standing industry veterans with deep knowledge of all things tech, ranging from AI to tech gadgets to new innovations. It's a great way to get a wide perspective on a very complicated field. As the name suggests, this is a daily podcast that broadcasts six days per week.
You can subscribe to remove ads from the show, which are annoying since the average episode gets around two minutes of ads against five or six minutes of airtime. The show has 1,400 reviews on Apple Podcasts with an average of 4.8 stars. You can find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Pocketcasts
Tech Stuff 2.0
Tech Stuff is one of the longest-running tech podcasts around. It's an iHeart Media property that has been on the air since 2008, originally with host Jonathan Stickland. In early 2025, Stickland moved to an Executive Producer role while handing the reins over to new hosts Oz Woloshyn and Karah Preiss. Originally, the show focused on evergreen tech topics — stuff like "The History of Social Networks".
Nowadays, the show is more conversational and discusses the intersection of technology and culture with a bit more humor. However, the rebrand hasn't sat well with all audiences who preferred the 16 years of Strickland and are resistant to the change in format. Still, the show has almost 2,000 reviews on Apple Podcasts with an average rating of 4.3 stars.
The new format averages about two shows per week with an average runtime of around 30 minutes or so, sometimes longer. It's a great listen if you're looking for a deeper dive on the tech headlines of the week. You can find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Pocketcasts. Also, here's a fun fact: I appeared on one episode of the podcast before the change in format.
Vergecast
The Verge is one of the top tech publications in the world, having been founded under the "new media" of blogging as opposed to the legacy newspaper brands. The Vergecast is the flagship podcast from that publication with hosts Nilay Patel and David Pierce, while on a second show every week, Pierce leads the discussion with other Verge staffers.
The format is a bit formulaic for a "News of the week" type of show, but The Verge has the authority to dig deeper and break stories that other podcasts and publications simply can't. The show is also filled with humor and jokes that only a long-lasting set of podcast hosts can bring. They're familiar with each other and the audience, and it shows in the episodes.
The Vergecast runs twice per week with runtimes averaging around 80-100 minutes or more, so I hope you have a longer train ride. It has over 3,000 reviews on Apple Podcasts with an average of 4.3 stars. You can get it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Pocketcasts.
WaveForm: The MKBHD podcast
MKBHD a.k.a. Marques Brownlee, is one of the most popular tech YouTubers on the planet, and his channel has a podcast called Waveform, sometimes "WVFRM," which was also one of the tech podcasts to listen to in 2024. Brownlee is joined by co-hosts Andrew Manganmelli and David Imel on this weekly show, talking about the latest tech news and gadgets to come to the MKBHD studios. They are frequently joined by various guests as well.
The show is available in both audio and video formats, but it tends to lean in on the video side, which can make audio listeners miss some visual elements of the show. Personally, I listen to it, and I don't feel like I miss a ton.
One of the nicer parts about the show is that the description includes a survey you can take to suggest improvements, which is a nice connection to the fans that frankly not a lot of shows have. That probably helps account for its 4.7-star rating from over 6,000 reviews on Apple Podcasts. The show broadcasts once per week on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Pocketcasts.
Android Faithful
If you're more into mobile tech than anything, you should definitely check out Android Faithful — don't worry Apple fans, we have you covered too. Android Faithful is the reboot of the previous "All About Android" podcast that met its end two years ago, only to be revived by the original hosts soon after. Combined with AAA, this is one of the oldest, if not the oldest, podcasts about Android phones and gadgets on the internet today. Plus, I'm on it every now and then, so that's a nice bonus!
The show brings a rotation of hosts between Jason Howell, Huyen Tue Dao, Ron Richards, and Flo Ion, who have a variety of experiences from hardware expertise to Android development to bring to bear. There's also a live component to this show — it airs every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET live, with the recording shared soon after.
The show has a 4.8 rating out of just 22 reviews on Apple podcasts — which makes sense, Android and all, so the same rating from almost 400 ratings on Pocketcasts seems to back that up. In addition to Apple Podcasts and Pocketcasts, the show is available on Spotify.
Methodology
As an avid podcast listener — and some-time podcaster — I have taken in all of these shows at one time or another, so I know the production value is very strong. I've also appeared on some of them myself from time to time.
I also took into account the longevity of the podcast — the newest one on this list has been on the air for over five years. Each podcast also has a rating of over four of five stars on Apple podcasts with hundreds of reviews, with the one exception, noted in the description, for fairly obvious reasons.