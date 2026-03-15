The Streaming Service That Beats Netflix In Customer Satisfaction

Perhaps no service is as synonymous with streaming television as Netflix, the company that helped to revolutionize the entertainment landscape. For better or worse, Netflix's pivot from mail-order video rental to on-demand streaming fundamentally shifted how movies and TV shows are made by reorienting the consumers' viewing habits. Outside of live events such as sports and award shows, most people have done away with the notion of "tuning in" to something on TV. Netflix reaped the rewards of its disruption and is the most subscribed-to streaming service by a wide margin, according to data from FlixPatrol.

But being the king is rarely the same thing as being well-liked, and Netflix hasn't earned the spot in customers' hearts that it has in their wallets. That's according to the most recent data from the American Consumer Sentiment Index (ACSI), which tracks consumer satisfaction across American markets. The ACSI's data on the best streaming services shows Netflix in second place, with a three-way tie for first place among video streaming services. The first-place winners are somewhat surprising, too: Paramount+, Peacock, and YouTube Premium emerge as prizeholders, but only by the slimmest of margins. Here's why that may be.