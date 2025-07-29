Tired Of Duplicates In Google Photos? Here's What You Can Do

When it comes to apps for backing up your photos and videos, Google Photos is easily one of many people's go-to apps. It's typically built into Android devices, available on other major platforms, and offers a generous amount of free storage at 15GB.

But beyond the basics, Google Photos comes with one lesser-known but incredibly handy feature: automatic blocking of duplicate uploads. When you try to upload the same picture with the exact same metadata, it will only accept one of the photos and discard the other. Even if you upload them separately or change one of the file names, you'll receive a message stating that it was backed up, but the duplicate won't actually appear anywhere in your gallery.

The catch is that one small change in the metadata — perhaps a different file format, resolution, or slight editing — would completely avoid the detection. Google Photos will see the images as individual files and upload them both. Unfortunately, once they're in the cloud, you can't readily filter the duplicates out. Google Photos simply doesn't come with a built-in feature for finding duplicates. If you want to delete the duplicates from your gallery, you'll have to resort to manual workarounds. Here are some steps you can take to remove Google Photos duplicates.