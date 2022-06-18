How To Clear Cache On TikTok

Apps are notorious for taking up a lot of space on your phone — and the wildly popular social media app TikTok is no exception. A quick search on Reddit shows that many people complain about how TikTok takes up storage on their Android or Apple device, and are looking for solutions to fix it. The cache might be the problem.

If you are not familiar with the term already, cached data is information stored as files, videos, and images from an app or website each time you use or visit it. The data is stored directly on your device to help the app or website open quickly or load pages faster (via FollowChain). Because this data is kept locally and not on a cloud, it eventually eats up storage space on your device. When this happens, you get slower loading times and glitches as a result. But there is a way to clear it.