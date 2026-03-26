5 Car Names That Have Been Used By Multiple Manufacturers

Car manufacturers often strive to give their models unique names so that they can stand out in a crowded market. These could be as simple as a string of letters and numbers to indicate a model's position in a brand's lineup, like Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, or they could follow a company's traditional naming structure, like how many Lamborghini models often reference bullfighting. There are also quite a few model names that have a special meaning attached to them.

But despite their efforts to create unique names, there are a few model names that have been used by multiple manufacturers. Note that these aren't cars that have simply been rebadged to have a different logo on their grille but have kept their model name, like the Buick/Opel Cascada. Instead, we're looking at car names that have been used by multiple car makers that aren't related to each other at all.

There are multiple reasons for this — one infamous example is the Pontiac GTO, which was specifically named to evoke the performance of the legendary Ferrari GTO. Another explanation for the same model names is that they're inspired by a place or a body style, or it could be that it's been years, if not decades, since a particular name was last used, so current buyers are unlikely to mistake it for another vehicle. But whatever the case, these are a few car names that have been used by multiple brands.