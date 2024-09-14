What Is A GT And How Does It Differ From A Sports Car?
The differences between GT cars and sports cars were more significant in the early automotive days than what they have evolved into today. First there were European sports cars — high-performance derivatives that were roadsters stripped down to the bare minimum for maximum speed. These would typically be made by combining a manufacturer's most powerful motor with its lightest chassis. Developed for competition, these cars often raced without fenders, windshields, or any weight-adding creature comforts.
Later, as roads improved and street-worthy versions of these sports cars were sold to the public, demand grew for more civilized, yet still high-performance versions. Upscale customers wished to have the same level of performance as in a sports car, but in a luxurious, elegant package that was more spacious, more comfortable, and could carry enough luggage for a weekend away. Thus the first Gran Turismo, or GT (Italian for Grand Touring), was born.
The first GT was generally acknowledged to be the 1930 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Turismo. The Alfa was a sleek two-seater, available in roadster or coupe form (some from custom body-builders) and offering a supercharged engine, promising plenty of performance. The racing version of the Alfa Romeo 6C swept every event it was entered into, instantly establishing its street cred.
Other noteworthy Italian GT cars followed the Alfa Romeo 6C, including the 1935 Fiat 508 Balilla S Berlinetta, 1949 Ferrari 166 Inter, and the cool 1951 Lancia Aurelia B20 GT.
What are the differences between GTs and sports cars today?
Today, thanks to customer preference and government regulations, GTs and sports cars have blurred together. This is primarily because sports cars are no longer stripped-down, all-out performance vehicles — now supercars largely fulfill that function. Sports cars routinely have leather seats, air conditioning, infotainment systems, and a full suite of government-mandated active and passive safety features. Case in point is the Porsche 911, which certainly started out as a sports car, but has evolved into a GT in its current form — unless you select a GT2 or GT3 variant, which definitely qualifies as a sports car. Such are the limitations of automotive categories that were laid down nearly a century ago.
Then there is the 2024 Ford Mustang GT, which technically meets the GT requirements, but is not quite the upscale, bespoke conveyance you might drive to the casino in Monte Carlo. GTs as a category have become more democratized, available to most people who can afford a new or used car payment. For many years, manufacturers' marketing departments have been all too willing to slap a GT badge on a car as a way to confer sportiness upon it. Examples are the Hyundai Elantra GT (a five-door hatch), Dodge Durango GT (an SUV), and Subaru Legacy GT (a four-door sedan).
There are still some luxury nameplates that use the GT moniker as originally devised. Bentley's new Continental GT Speed is an excellent example of a GT that is luxurious, supremely capable, and exclusive enough to qualify as a GT.