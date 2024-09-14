What Is A GT And How Does It Differ From A Sports Car?

The differences between GT cars and sports cars were more significant in the early automotive days than what they have evolved into today. First there were European sports cars — high-performance derivatives that were roadsters stripped down to the bare minimum for maximum speed. These would typically be made by combining a manufacturer's most powerful motor with its lightest chassis. Developed for competition, these cars often raced without fenders, windshields, or any weight-adding creature comforts.

Advertisement

Later, as roads improved and street-worthy versions of these sports cars were sold to the public, demand grew for more civilized, yet still high-performance versions. Upscale customers wished to have the same level of performance as in a sports car, but in a luxurious, elegant package that was more spacious, more comfortable, and could carry enough luggage for a weekend away. Thus the first Gran Turismo, or GT (Italian for Grand Touring), was born.

The first GT was generally acknowledged to be the 1930 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Turismo. The Alfa was a sleek two-seater, available in roadster or coupe form (some from custom body-builders) and offering a supercharged engine, promising plenty of performance. The racing version of the Alfa Romeo 6C swept every event it was entered into, instantly establishing its street cred.

Advertisement

Other noteworthy Italian GT cars followed the Alfa Romeo 6C, including the 1935 Fiat 508 Balilla S Berlinetta, 1949 Ferrari 166 Inter, and the cool 1951 Lancia Aurelia B20 GT.