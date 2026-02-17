5 Classic Cars From The '60s That Nobody Talks About Today

Many remember the 1960s only because of the fast muscle cars, but the decade was easily one of the most significant for the automotive world more broadly. It was at this time that we got the Corvette Stingray, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, and Ferrari 250 GTO, among many other legends. And that's precisely the problem; those cars were so good that today it's impossible for them to not dominate auction headlines and take up all available oxygen in conversations about the '60s auto world.

Those cars' fame is deserved, as they are remarkable machines; but they overshadow other remarkable vehicles that merely lacked the right combination of things like marketing, racing success, or cultural timing. Every case (on this list, that is) has a story just as interesting as its contemporaries.

One car combined European styling with the great hulking V8 of a muscle car. Another was simply too odd to get mainstream acceptance despite being an engineering miracle. Still another was a bold experiment that failed commercially, but succeeded artistically. Tragically, history has largely forgotten these cars, so we're going to give them their due.