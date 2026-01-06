5 Classic Cars From The 1960s With High Resale Value

Some car enthusiasts will remember the '60s as being the decade of the muscle car, but it was much more than that. American buyers' tastes shifted considerably, with domestic manufacturers offering faster and more powerful halo cars while European manufacturers focused on style and refinement as much as raw power. Japanese carmakers also began carving out their share of the American car market during the '60s, although their early offerings were modest economy cars that aren't particularly sought-after by collectors today.

In contrast, certain American and European models from the decade have emerged as long-standing favorites among collectors looking to relive the best that the '60s had to offer. We've trawled through Classic's auction data to find five '60s cars with both a high current value — somewhere around $100,000 — and a high volume of recent buying and selling activity. Thanks to that continued activity, each pick looks likely to hold its value over the long run.