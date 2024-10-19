Saturn Sky Vs. Pontiac Solstice: Are They The Same Car?

Part of General Motors' legacy portfolio, the Saturn Sky and the Pontiac Solstice were some of the last cars to come out before the closure of both brands. At the time, GM was churning out a lot of rebadged vehicles, like how the Pontiac G5 took on the mantle of the Chevrolet Cobalt, but with minor cosmetic differences. So, you may wonder if the Saturn Sky and the Pontiac Solstice, two head-turning (and discontinued) convertibles, are part of the list of rebadged GM cars. Well, the simple answer is yes. However, this doesn't mean that they're completely identical.

Similar to later General Motor vehicle clones, the Pontiac G6 and the Chevrolet HHR, both of the base models for the Saturn Sky and Pontiac Solstice had GM 2.4L Ecotec engines under the hood. Between the two-seaters, the Pontiac made its official debut a year before the Saturn Sky in 2006. Although, it did release the turbocharged Solstice GXP at the same time as the Saturn Sky, just a year later. Since the Solstice GXP was already released, the Saturn Sky arrived with two models right off the bat: the Saturn Sky regular trim and the Saturn Sky Redline.