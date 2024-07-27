Every GM Model Built With The 2.4L Ecotec Engine

General Motors' modern Ecotec engine family first saw the light of day in 2000, when a 2.2-liter inline-four making 147 hp debuted for global use in the Opel Astra — the German brand was a GM subsidiary until it sold it in 2017 — and Saturn's L-series cars. GM updated the 2.2-liter with direct injection a few years later, but it took until 2006 for GM to introduce the 2.4-liter Ecotec engine to cars like the Chevrolet Cobalt and Pontiac G6.

GM engineers based the new 2.4-liter Ecotec on the older 2.2-liter unit, retaining several aspects and features of the smaller engine while adding camshaft phasers — an integral part of any variable valve timing system — and beefing up the construction. The 2.4-liter Ecotec's heyday was from 2006 to 2013, when it featured in several GM vehicle engine bays in various guises — including hybrid, flex-fuel, and direct-injection variants. GM replaced it with a 2.5-liter inline-four engine at the end of that run, but the 2.4-liter hung on for a few more years in cars like the Buick Regal before fully bowing out after 2017.

Let's go through all the GM models that came with the long-lived — and somewhat desirable — four-cylinder engine.