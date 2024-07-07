Why The Chevy Captiva Was Discontinued In The US (And Where You Can Still Find One)

Chevrolet has arguably become as big a player in the SUV market as any major automaker on the planet. While names like Blazer, Equinox, and the legendary Suburban rank among the brand's more popular builds, one of Chevy's midsize SUV offerings has become a cult hit in the U.S. market since first donning the iconic Chevy logo more than a decade ago.

That model is the Chevy Captiva, which first made its way to markets across the globe in 2006. The first-generation Captiva was offered for sale to consumers in several international markets. But during the early days of its release, the mid-size sport utility vehicle held a truly unique place in the U.S. automobile market — it was never actually made available for sale to individual consumers. That is, it wasn't available to individual consumers as a Captiva Sport. Rather, it was available in the U.S. as a Saturn Vue.Chevy bosses re-badged the vehicle as the Captiva Sport shortly after GM shuttered its Saturn division.

Meanwhile, the 2011 Captiva Sport proved an exceedingly popular selection among mid-size SUVs in the U.S. rental arena. That's because the company made the unusual decision to market the build as a fleet-only offering, meaning you could only buy them in bulk. Popularity aside, Chevy never flinched at its fleet-only approach with the Captiva, and held that line until the model was discontinued in the U.S. market in 2014. As for the decision to pull the Captiva from American markets, GM spokesman Jim Cain told Edmunds the build had merely, "come the end of its natural product cycle."