The 10 Coolest Features On The Ferrari Monza SP1

The first thing to note about the Monza SP1 is how few are available worldwide. Now, this isn't exactly new territory for Ferrari, which is well known for making exclusive performance vehicles. But, the Monza SP1 takes this exclusivity to new heights in a number of ways. Firstly, only 499 units have been made for the SP1 and SP2 combined, and potential buyers were individually vetted by Ferrari to ensure they met the brand's strict purchase requirements. Secondly, the car is the first of a new series called "Icona," which Ferrari says "reinterpret[s] timeless style, with technologically advanced components and the highest performance possible." So, in other words, these are guaranteed future collector's grails delivered straight from the factory.

Getting onto the order list for a car like this requires a buyer to not only possess a collection of "lesser" Ferraris but also to be on a friendly basis with their local Ferrari dealer. They may also need to have been on several track days or brand-specific events, simply to prove their dedication to the Prancing Horse badge. Even then, there have been instances where collectors have done everything right, yet still been refused the right to buy an exclusive new car, for reasons completely unknown to them. So, any of the Monza SP1's few hundred proud owners will be part of an ultra-exclusive club that even money alone can't get you into.