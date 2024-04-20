2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE Pairs V8 Engine And Electric For Record Speed

The newest AMG GT coupe has been revealed and it's a hybrid monster. The 2025 AMG GT 63 S E Performance is powered by a 4.0-liter dual turbocharged V8 that pumps out 603 horsepower, but wait, there's more. The rear axle-mounted electric motor makes for a combined rating of 805 horsepower and a mind-boggling 1,047 pound-feet of torque. That's more torque than most diesel heavy-duty consumer-level trucks.

That all translates to an electronically limited top speed of "only" 199 miles per hour and a 0-60 time of 2.7 seconds. According to a press release by Mercedes, that makes the AMG GT 63 S E Performance the fastest accelerating production car to ever wear an AMG badge. Electrification sure helps quite a bit. Mercedes held the launch (pun intended) in Shanghai ahead of this weekend's Formula 1 race. It's more than thematically appropriate as Mercedes notes that the newest/fastest AMG GT coupe was in a large part inspired by Mercedes-AMG Petronas's F1 technology. F1-inspired tech has started showing up in a number of different Mercedes-AMG models.