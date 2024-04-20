2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE Pairs V8 Engine And Electric For Record Speed
The newest AMG GT coupe has been revealed and it's a hybrid monster. The 2025 AMG GT 63 S E Performance is powered by a 4.0-liter dual turbocharged V8 that pumps out 603 horsepower, but wait, there's more. The rear axle-mounted electric motor makes for a combined rating of 805 horsepower and a mind-boggling 1,047 pound-feet of torque. That's more torque than most diesel heavy-duty consumer-level trucks.
That all translates to an electronically limited top speed of "only" 199 miles per hour and a 0-60 time of 2.7 seconds. According to a press release by Mercedes, that makes the AMG GT 63 S E Performance the fastest accelerating production car to ever wear an AMG badge. Electrification sure helps quite a bit. Mercedes held the launch (pun intended) in Shanghai ahead of this weekend's Formula 1 race. It's more than thematically appropriate as Mercedes notes that the newest/fastest AMG GT coupe was in a large part inspired by Mercedes-AMG Petronas's F1 technology. F1-inspired tech has started showing up in a number of different Mercedes-AMG models.
Plug-in hyper hybrid
The plug-in hybrid system consists of the aforementioned rear motor and a 6.1 kWh battery. Mercedes has not, however, stated the range of said battery, but the AMG GT Coupe allows drivers to augment how aggressive regenerative braking is to let the battery charge and "recuperate" as the driver sees fit. It also features several different AMG "Dynamic Select" drive modes including an "electric" mode.
It comes standard with active aerodynamics, rear axle steering, carbon ceramic brakes, and 20-inch wheels standard. If your hyper-fast AMG GT Coupe isn't special enough, you can also get it painted in exclusive Mercedes "MANUFAKTUR" signature paint colors for that extra flair. The AMG GT 63 S E Performance is set to burn rubber from sea to shining sea in the United States towards the end of this year. Mercedes has not yet revealed the price, but given the fact that the AMG GT 63 S four-door starts at $170,350, you know the electrified version isn't going to be inexpensive by any stretch of the word, that is, unless you're comparing it to a Bugatti.