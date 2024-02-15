This Red Carbon Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Takes On The Year Of The Dragon In Style

The year 2024 marks the year of the dragon in the Chinese calendar. The dragon is the only mythical creature to appear in the 12-year cycle of animals in the Chinese zodiac, symbolizing luck, nobility, honor, and success. French hypercar maker Bugatti recently unveiled an extremely special Chiron Super Sport for a deep-pocketed client in Singapore, and it's aptly called the "Red Dragon."

First unveiled in 2021, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport is an extensively reworked version of the already-potent Chiron, capable of reaching an electronically-limited 273 mph top speed and zero to 124 mph in just 5.8 seconds. Moreover, it has an optimized 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine that produces 1,600 horsepower.

However, owning or buying a Bugatti is not just about performance bragging rights. The automaker encourages its clients to personalize their cars, and the Singapore-bound "Red Dragon" Chiron Red Carbon is a unique example of what's possible when money is no object.