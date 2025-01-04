Why Is The Ferrari California Named After The Sunshine State?

The top is down, the skies are blue, and the wind whips through the driver's hair as the convertible dashes along some scenic road: it's a scene used to sum up and sell the California lifestyle. What better way to sell a car to Americans (or anyone dreaming of California and the open road) than to evoke the imagery of that sprawling state? Ferrari did just that when it named the 250 California.

Ferrari began courting the American market, specifically, back in 1950. The automaker reworked its 340 F1 into a production car and called it the 340 America, a V-12 available in Spider, Berlinetta, and Coupé body styles.

In the next few years, the company produced another America, a Mexico, and even a 410 Superamerica to win over New World fans. Then, in 1957, Ferrari unveiled the 250 California. A two-seater available only as a convertible (or Spider, as Ferrari calls it), this left-hand drive car with a V-12 for the open road probably owes its beginnings to the influence of John Von Neumann, a Ferrari West Coast representative. He thought the manufacturer could easily sell a sleek convertible, like the popular 250 GT Berlinetta, to the sun worshippers. Importer Luigi Chinetti took the idea to Enzo Ferrari, who greenlit the car. It was based on the 250 GT Berlinetta, but called a Spider to differentiate it from the 250 GT cabriolets. Ferrari named it California to sell that dream of sun, sunglasses, glamour, and car culture to Americans.

