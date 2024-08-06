Car Names That Have A Deeper Meaning Than You Think

Considered by many to be one of the best-looking Ferrari models ever designed, the Ferrari Dino was never intended to wear a Ferrari badge. In fact, most examples originally didn't, although plenty ended up with aftermarket Ferrari badges in the decades after they left the factory. Instead, the Dino was originally designed to be a separate brand of mid-engine road cars with less powerful engines, albeit built on the same production line as V12 Ferraris.

The Dino brand was named after the V6 engine which sat under its elegant bodywork, which was in turn named after its co-designer, Alfredo "Dino" Ferrari. Dino was Enzo's son and an engineer at his father's company, and he designed the engine that would eventually bear his name alongside Vittorio Jano, with whom Enzo had a decades-long working relationship. Tragically, Dino would pass away in 1956 at just 24 years old, but the engine he helped design would later be used in Ferrari's Formula 1 cars.

The engine was then adapted for use in the new mid-engine line of road cars, which were again named Dino in tribute to Enzo's late son. The Dino 206 and 246 were both sold solely under the Dino sub-brand, but Ferrari would switch to using Prancing Horse badging with the later Dino 308 GT/4.

