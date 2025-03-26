10 Iconic Lamborghini Car Names (And What They Mean)

If there's one car brand with a great track record of evocative names, it's Lamborghini. Barring the 350 GT and 400 GT, Lamborghini's offerings have drawn from various aspects of life, from expressions of wonder in the Countach to the periodic table in the ultra-limited Sesto Elemento. But one realm that's proved particularly fruitful for Lamborghini is that of the bullring, with the vast majority of the Italian automaker's cars drawing inspiration from bulls and bullfighting history.

From the pioneering Miura to its modern-day hybrid flagship, the Revuelto, the past six decades have seen Lamborghini draw a long line of classic, iconic, and instantly recognizable car names from the world of bullfighting. The company's often outrageous creations get equally striking names, giving them that extra bit of spice to set them apart from those of fellow Italian marque — and long-time rival — Ferrari.

If you've ever wondered where Lamborghini gets its names from and what they mean, you've come to the right place. Here are 10 classic Lamborghini car names and their origins, with a bit of history thrown into the mix.