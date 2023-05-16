One Of The Rarest Production Lamborghinis Of The 1980s Is Up For Auction
To say the Countach is an iconic car would be a grave understatement. It's a car that is so good, Lamborghini built it twice. It's the epitome of wild car design from the 1970s and 1980s and essentially created the genre of mind-bending supercars that everyone loves today. The automotive world owes a lot to the Countach. As such, no one would call the Countach a common car and all examples are fairly rare. But an even rarer Countach is going up for auction on Cars & Bids: a 1988 Lamborghini Countach 5000QV. According to a press release, there were only 52 5000QVs ever produced for the United States market.
This specific Lambo is painted in a hard-to-ignore color called Giallo Fly Yellow and features all of the '80s-tastic stylistic touches that made it an icon. It's billed as a "1988.5" model meaning that it was likely built toward the tail end of the model year. The 5000QV package specifically includes a patently ridiculous rear wing that would make passing aircraft jealous, as well as side skirts for all that aerodynamic goodness. The 5000QV is like a work of art hitting the auction block, but instead of a 17th-century Dutch oil painting, it's a bright yellow fiberglass monstrosity powered by a loud 5.2-liter V12.
That V12 produces 414 horsepower and it comes with the all-important gated five-speed shifter. The interior is all leather (because of course it is) and it features an Alpine sound system, perfect for blasting "Tears for Fears" at every single stop light.
The price is already steep
Cars & Bids says that this car specifically was imported into New York in 1988 and shifted between the United States and Europe until the present day. During its life, it was serviced a number of times and was fitted with an aftermarket exhaust and European-style bumpers. According to its odometer, it's only been driven around 10,800 miles over its nearly 35-year-long life. As of the afternoon of May 16, bidding was up to $255,000 with six days left at auction. There is absolutely no doubt the final price will be several times that.
If you're flush with cash after selling your private island or private jet collection, this auction might be your chance to grab one of the most exclusive cars ever from an already exclusive brand. Hopefully whoever ends up buying the Countach drives it and enjoys the fruits of Lamborghini engineers' labor. It would be a travesty for it to be cooped up in a private garage for eternity only to be auctioned off again in a few years.