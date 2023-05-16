One Of The Rarest Production Lamborghinis Of The 1980s Is Up For Auction

To say the Countach is an iconic car would be a grave understatement. It's a car that is so good, Lamborghini built it twice. It's the epitome of wild car design from the 1970s and 1980s and essentially created the genre of mind-bending supercars that everyone loves today. The automotive world owes a lot to the Countach. As such, no one would call the Countach a common car and all examples are fairly rare. But an even rarer Countach is going up for auction on Cars & Bids: a 1988 Lamborghini Countach 5000QV. According to a press release, there were only 52 5000QVs ever produced for the United States market.

This specific Lambo is painted in a hard-to-ignore color called Giallo Fly Yellow and features all of the '80s-tastic stylistic touches that made it an icon. It's billed as a "1988.5" model meaning that it was likely built toward the tail end of the model year. The 5000QV package specifically includes a patently ridiculous rear wing that would make passing aircraft jealous, as well as side skirts for all that aerodynamic goodness. The 5000QV is like a work of art hitting the auction block, but instead of a 17th-century Dutch oil painting, it's a bright yellow fiberglass monstrosity powered by a loud 5.2-liter V12.

Cars & Bids

That V12 produces 414 horsepower and it comes with the all-important gated five-speed shifter. The interior is all leather (because of course it is) and it features an Alpine sound system, perfect for blasting "Tears for Fears" at every single stop light.